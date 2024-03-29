Chicago projected to finish the NBA’s 2023-24 season with less than 40 wins

The Chicago Bulls have been projected to finish the NBA’s 2023-24 season with a 39-43 overall record by Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley. That may not be the .500 record some have been hoping for of late, but far better than it looked like it might end up when Zach LaVine went down injured earlier in the season.

“The Bulls should be looking up at the Philadelphia 76ers and plotting ways to leapfrog the Joel Embiid-less team in the standings,” writes Buckley of the Bulls’ current position in the standings. “Instead, Chicago is looking over its shoulders and hoping that it won’t get jumped by (the Atlanta Hawks).

“That possibility remains very much in play, especially with the Bulls having just face-planted against a Washington Wizards team playing without Kyle Kuzma and Tyus Jones,” recalls the B/R analyst.

Chicago Bulls unsurprisingly listed among biggest 2024 trade deadline regrets https://t.co/UT0l634fS2 pic.twitter.com/cT6vTjYQgK — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) March 28, 2024

“The Bulls don’t have the firepower to overwhelm opponents, so they’re either grinding out wins or suffering gut-punch losses.” he adds.

Sounds about right for one of the best clutch teams in the league, given you can’t win a clutch contest without the score being close to begin with.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire