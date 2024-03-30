Chelsea XI vs Burnley: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Chelsea will today be without Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka for their Premier League clash with Burnley.

The Blues announced the fresh fitness problems in an injury report as the Premier League restarts after the international break.

Reece James, Levi Colwill, Christopher Nkunku, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia remain out.

Ben Chilwell is also a doubt for Chelsea after picking up a knock in the 2-2 draw with Belgium while on England duty.

The latest batch of bad news came 24 hours after Chelsea announced £53million signing Romeo Lavia is out for the season, despite making just one 32-minute appearance.

It leaves Mauricio Pochettino with limited options in his starting XI for the visit of Vincent Kompany’s relegation strugglers.

Djorjde Petrovic will continue as the goalkeeper in front of a back four of Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Silva would be making his first appearance under Pochettino since early February.

Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher could partner each other in the base of midfield. Enzo Fernandez only returned from international duty on Thursday evening and may be too tired to play.

Cole Palmer would fill the central attacking midfield spot behind a front three of Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Mudryk, Sterling, Jackson

Injuries: Sanchez, Chukwuemeka, Chalobah, Colwill, Fofana, James, Nkunku, Lavia, Ugochukwu

Doubt: Chilwell

Date and time: 3pm GMT on Saturday, March 30, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge