Chelsea vs Barcelona: Women's Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news today

Chelsea are 90 minutes away from a place in the Women’s Champions Leaguefinal as they host Barcelona in front of a sold-out Stamford Bridge crowd.

The Blues lead 1-0 on aggregate after a stunning win in Barcelona, as the Spanish side fell to their first defeat on home soil in any competition for more than five years.

Erin Cuthbert’s goal is the difference heading into the second leg at Stamford Bridge, but it is a narrow advantage for Chelsea and they remain the underdogs against a side who have reached the Champions League final in four of the past five seasons.

Chelsea are eyeing a first ever European trophy, in what is Emma Hayes’ final season in charge of the club. The Blues were knocked out by eventual winners Barcelona in the last-four a year ago, and were heavily beaten by the Spanish giants in the 2021 final.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Barcelona is scheduled for 5:30pm BST kick-off time today, Saturday April 27, 2024.

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Chelsea earned a famous win in Barcelona (AP)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona

TV channel: In the UK, today’s Women’s Champions League semi-final first-leg match is being broadcast live on TNT Sports 3 from kick-off at 5.30pm BST.

Live coverage is also available via DAZN (coverage begins at 4pm) and the DAZN Women's Football YouTube channel.

Live stream: Those with a subscription to either service can also watch proceedings live online via DAZN or the Discovery+ app and website.

Chelsea vs Barcelona team news

Chelsea captain Millie Bright is pushing to be involved, having been named on the bench for the first leg. The defender has been out with a knee injury since November.

Lauren James recovered from an injury of her own to feature in Barcelona and can be expected to play a key role in forward areas, with Mayra Ramirez potentially leading the line after impressing a week ago.

Barcelona remain without Mapi Leon, after she suffered a serious knee injury at the end of last year.

Lucy Bronze will hope to come into the side, having been among the substitutes in the first leg.

Story continues

Millie Bright is closing in on a first-team return after injury (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction

Confidence will be high in the Chelsea camp after such an impressive performance in Spain, and they can take heart from last season’s results against Barcelona too. The Blues were narrowly beaten 2-1 on aggregate in the last-four, but were competitive in both matches.

A big response can be expected from the defending champions, though, after their first defeat of the season, and it could prove to be yet more heartbreak against Barcelona in Europe for Chelsea.

Barcelona to win 2-0 (agg 2-1)

Chelsea vs Barcelona latest odds

Chelsea to qualify: 4/1

Barcelona to qualify: 1/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.