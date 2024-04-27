Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE: Women’s Champions League latest score and updates from Stamford Bridge semi-final

Chelsea host Barcelona for a place in the Women’s Champions League final as Emma Hayes’s side take a one-goal lead into the semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues stunned the Champions League holders last week as Erin Cuthbert’s strike earned Chelsea a 1-0 win in Spain. It was the first time Barcelona had lost a home game in five years, and Chelsea are prepared for Barcelona to respond in front of a record crowd for a women’s fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are aiming to win the Champions League for the first time, in what is Hayes’s final season at the club after 12 years of domestic dominance. There is a place in the Bilbao showpiece on the line, and Chelsea will be out for revenge too after defeats to Barcelona in the 2021 final and last season’s semi-finals.

Follow live updates from the Chelsea vs Barcelona below, while you can watch the Women’s Champions League Semi-Finals for free on DAZN

Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE: Women’s Champions League semi-final updates

Chelsea take one-goal lead into Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona

How to watch the Women’s Champions League for free on DAZN

Erin Cuthbert’s goal secured a famous 1-0 win in Barcelona as Chelsea eye final

Preview: Chelsea can claim crowning Women’s Champions League victory in the house that Hayes built

Chelsea XI: Hampton; Charles, Carter, Buchanan; Lawrence, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Kaneryd; Macario, James

Barcelona XI: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Engen, Bronze, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Hansen, Paralluelo

No Mayra Ramirez in Chelsea squad due to injury as Catarina Macario comes in

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Women’s Champions League latest score and updates

17:52 , Jack Rathborn

19 mins: Macario now looking to slow the game down and in turn James is able to get into the game.

A few more touches for Chelsea’s star forward.

Lawrence swings in a cross and Keneryd leaps high but can’t connect, much better though, and the score is level, which feels like a win for the hosts with the aggregate score in their favour.

Story continues

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Women’s Champions League latest score and updates

17:47 , Jack Rathborn

14 mins: Lauren James dropping deep to get involved. It’s strong hold-up play and James protects the ball so well, but she’s unable to turn and drive at Barcelona.

The ball is played back and Chelsea are forced to build again from deep. Paralluelo fed by Bronze from deep with a pinpoint pass zipped across the Stamford Bridge surface, but Chelsea are strong in the challenge and she’s outmuscled.

Barely any time to settle for either team so far.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Women’s Champions League latest score and updates

17:42 , Jack Rathborn

10 mins: Bonmati starting to pull the strings and Barcelona get it out wide, Bronze puts in a stunning ball.

And Guijarro must do better, she’s free and cannot quite control the volley inside the box, a big reprieve for Chelsea early on.

Bonmati slicing through the Chelsea midfield and her quick feet leaves Cuthbert and Leupolz in a spin. But Rolfo’s cross is too heavy and drifts wide. Chelsea need to settle all of a sudden.

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Women’s Champions League latest score and updates

17:39 , Jack Rathborn

7 mins: Leupolz is everywhere! Bronze looks to drive out from the back for Barcelona.

But the Chelsea midfielder is there in a flash and a crunching challenge breaks up the visitors’ move.

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Women’s Champions League latest score and updates

17:36 , Jack Rathborn

3 mins: It’s a fine start for Chelsea, who plot their way through Barcelona’s midfield.

Macario lively and just gets the weight of her pass wrong as she attempts to find the killer ball with the outside of her boot.

It’s a busy centre of the pitch and both sides looking to seize control, Cuthbert and Leupolz getting the ball down nicely and attempting to build some rhythm.

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Emma Hayes on Mayra Ramirez injury

17:19 , Jack Rathborn

"You can't build things up too much, they take too much energy away. We have to work hard to keep our emotions in check. We know what we're facing. We have to conserve our energy,” Hayes tells DAZN.

“It’s great (the sellout), these are the standards and should be expected.

“I’m delighted everybody has come out for the team, the girls deserve it.

“Mayra got an injury, we had to change direction, that’s why you have a squad and Cat’s ready to go!”

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Latest build-up

17:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea defender Niamh Charles on the challenge of facing Barcelona and their star-studded team of world class attacking talent.

“It’s not individual players, they’re one of the best teams in the world. It’s not focusing on one player.

“It’s all in the mind, its about being switched on every single second. You switch off for one moment and you get punished.”

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Women’s Champions League semi-finals

17:05 , Jack Rathborn

Lianne Sanderson on the second leg: “Five years Barcelona had not lost at home, they looked rattled.

“Last week, Chelsea were the far superior team, Barcelona missed a sitter late on still.

“Ultimately, when you go behind against these teams, you almost have to beat Barcelona 3-0 to stand a chance in these games. It’s all about winning for themselves and this football club, not Emma Hayes.”

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Mayra Ramirez watches on from the stands at Stamford Bridge

17:00 , Jack Rathborn

Mayra Ramirez is in the stands and sitting alongside Sam Kerr.

They’ll be hoping Chelsea have enough without them on the pitch to finish the job with the tie delicately balance and just a one-goal lead over champions Barcelona.

16:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Hayes on managing the “emotion” of her final match in charge of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“The only person who can send me over the edge is my child. When I can’t manage a situation with a five-year-old then I’m a bit flustered.

“Being a parent is the hardest thing in the world. Being a football manager with your team is a privilege. I don’t think about it emotionally. I’m with my football family.

“I’ve done this so long that I’ve trained my brain not to be in these places. Stay present, stay in the moment. I’ve done my job this week. I’ll do everything I can within my control.”

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Women’s Champions League semi-finals

16:40 , Jack Rathborn

(Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire)

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

(Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire)

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Latest build-up

16:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Hayes said Chelsea know they will need to produce a perfect display if they are to overcome holders Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and progress to the Women’s Champions League final.

Erin Cuthbert’s goal earned Chelsea a 1-0 first-leg victory a week ago, the only defeat Barca have suffered in the 39 games they have played this season, but Hayes urged caution ahead the return.

Her side were eliminated at the same stage by the same opposition last season, when Caroline Graham Hansen’s goal in the fourth minute was enough to earn a first-leg win in west London for the Liga F champions, before a 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp confirmed Chelsea’s exit.

“They’re the best team in the world, I’ve said it millions of times,” said Hayes. “They know how to be in this position. No matter what they throw at us, Barcelona can hurt you in so many different ways.

“For us as a team, we have to be so mindful that we cannot switch off for one single second. This is a game that’s played in the head first and foremost. We know we have to be perfect in order to progress.”

PA

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Team news

16:29 , Jack Rathborn

A big blow for Chelsea with Mayra Ramirez not even in the squad and presumably injured, so Catarina Macario comes in for the Blues.

While Fridolina Rolfö looks set to play out wide on the left for the Catalans. Lucy Bronze will play in defence, meaning Mariona Caldentey is on the bench.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Starting line-ups

16:22 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea XI: Hampton; Charles, Carter, Buchanan; Lawrence, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Kaneryd; Macario, James

Subs: Musovic, Bright, Perisset , Bjorn , Ingle , Reiten, Mjelde , Cankovic, Kirby , Beever-Jones

Barcelona XI: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Engen, Bronze, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Guijarro; Hansen, Paralluelo

Subs: Panos, Gemma, Jana, Pina, Marta, Mariona, Alexia, Bruna, Brugts, Vicky, Martina

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Starting line-ups

16:17 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Latest build-up

16:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Hayes ahead of what is expected to be a record attendance at Stamford Bridge and potentially a sell-out.

“The litmus test of all of this is the first game at Stamford Bridge next season - making sure that the communications team has the right strategy in place to grow the 35,000 attendance tomorrow into 35,000 in the first game of the next season.

“But, for me, this is one more step in the right direction of growing the women’s game.”

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Latest build-up

15:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Hayes ahead of facing “the best team in the world”:

“They know how to be in this position. Barcelona can hurt you in so many different ways that for us, as a team, we have to be so mindful that you cannot switch off for one single second.

“We know we have to be perfect to be able to progress.”

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Latest build-up

15:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea captain Millie Bright has described today’s Champions League second leg against Barcelona as “the biggest game we’re probably going to play in our careers”.

Bright has been sidelined since November with a knee injury but returned to the bench for last week’s first leg in Barcelona.

She told the BBC: “We know it's a fantastic opponent, we know the storm that's about to come and we have a lot of respect for them.

"It's still half-time. It was a fantastic result and performance from the girls [last week] but equally, we know that Barca were probably not at their best.

"They will absolutely ramp it up. We have to make sure we're on our A-game otherwise that result means nothing if we don't get the job done on Saturday.

"We are in a great position and we know it's about staying switched on. It's a team that we can't afford to slip up against or take our foot off the gas because they will punish you."

(The FA via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Latest build-up

14:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Barcelona beat Chelsea 1-0 in last year’s semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge, as Caroline Graham Hansen’s goal gave the Spanish side the advantage.

Before last week’s first leg, Graham Hansen had scored in every game she had played against Chelsea, but was kept quiet by Niamh Charles and a superb Chelsea display.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Latest build-up

14:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Barcelona and England midfielder Keira Walsh insisted the Champions League holders have full belief that they can came from 1-0 down to reach the final at Stamford Bridge.

She told Uefa: “It's definitely not beyond us. We had chances at the end [of the first leg] and we can take a positive from that. Everybody fights for the badge; that's what we'll do at Stamford Bridge. This is such a special team and I have full faith that we can do it."

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Latest build-up

13:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Emma Hayes warned that Barcelona “have another level in them” after Chelsea pulled off a stunning victory in last week’s first leg.

“It’s just half-time. Nobody should get carried away with that and to be honest, I’m disappointed we didn’t get the second goal,” she told DAZN.

“It’s a difficult place to come and they carried out the game plan I asked them to do – so from that perspective, I’m happy.

“I think I know how to come away from home and get a result. We have under-performed against Barcelona at home.

“Barcelona have another level in them and I think that’s clear. Maybe they don’t feel they were at their best today and we have to anticipate that.”

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Latest build-up

12:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea will have to do more than just defend as Barcelona look to keep their Champions League defence alive. Barcelona have vowed to bring “another level” into the second leg and as they seek the comeback, or the “remontada”.

It would be an extraordinary effort from Chelsea to shut-out the star-studded cast of Bonmati, Caroline Graham Hansen, Fridolina Rolfo, Salma Paralluelo and Alexia Putellas for a second game in a row. “Barcelona are gonna come for us, world class players won’t accept defeat,” Hayes warned last week, moments after full-time.

Chelsea have been preparing for this and, for them, it’s personal too. That final in Gothenburg, three years ago, denied Chelsea and Hayes a first Champions League, destroyed by Barcelona in a first-half onslaught.

This is the closest they’ve been to the Champions League final since and, ultimately, a first-ever victory over Barcelona would count for nothing if they don’t complete the job and reach the final as well. The quadruple is long gone but the Champions League dream is still alive. For Chelsea and Hayes, this would be their greatest victory of all.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Latest build-up

11:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea were brilliant last week, becoming the first team to beat Barcelona away from home in five years. A defensive masterclass stifled the holders, limiting the Spanish side to few chances, while an aggressive and intense approach disrupted the European champions and their midfield passing. Barcelona and their superstars were evidently rattled, with the Ballon d’Or holder Aitana Bonmati accusing Chelsea of “playing dirty” and causing “interruptions” in the game. Bonmati claimed Barcelona had warned the referee that Chelsea would look to slow play down, and yet they succeeded.

Such a reaction would have been music to Chelsea’s ears, evidence beyond the monumental scoreline that their approach had been a successful one. Hayes was quick to point out that the tie was only at half-time and insisted Chelsea could have had more. There was pride in celebrating Chelsea’s win at Barcelona, but Hayes was rather more regretful that Mayra Ramirez had not doubled Chelsea’s lead on the counter-attack after the hosts pushed further numbers forward in search of an equaliser.

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Latest build-up

11:00 , Jamie Braidwood

And so to the arrival of Barcelona for the second time in as many seasons. Chelsea are prepared for a response after Barcelona were stunned, humbled and suffered their first defeat of the season in the first leg last week. Hayes’s side executed their defensive gameplan to perfection and Erin Cuthbert’s goal secured a famous win at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

There is a score to settle: Barcelona have vowed to raise their game and there is revenge to claim, yet the European champions will be up against more than an organised defence and a disciplined unit, given the emotion of Hayes’s final weeks in charge.

The chance to finally win the Champions League heightens the narrative, in a clash that should have much more tension and edginess than last season’s semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge. Then, the occasion was not a contest and Chelsea’s passiveness as much as Barcelona’s dominance meant the fixture struggled to live up to its billing.

That Barcelona’s return comes in the second leg - and with Chelsea having a lead to defend - demands a hostile atmosphere to fuel the evening and help Hayes’s side over the line. Last season’s late comeback and quarter-final victory over holders Lyon can be their inspiration.

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Latest build-up

10:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea can claim crowning Women’s Champions League victory in the house that Emma Hayes built

It was all in the plan, it seemed. As Chelsea took to Stamford Bridge for the first time under Emma Hayes, the club’s then-chairman Bruce Buck declared that, in one sense, the “mission has been accomplished”. There were under 4,000 in attendance as Chelsea were beaten 3-0 by Wolfsburg, but the the historic occasion of Chelsea’s women’s team playing at Stamford Bridge was the encapsulation of Hayes’s vision. “Emma explained what she wanted to build here,” Buck wrote in the match programme seven years ago. “But I know Emma will not want the journey to end here.” Nor did it.

But now there is an end, of sorts, as Chelsea return to the house that Hayes built for the second leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final against Barcelona. Hayes’s last match at Stamford Bridge could not have been scripted better: with a slender 1-0 lead to protect against the best team in the world, the opportunity to knock out the holders and reach the Bilbao final, and the biggest ever attendance for a women’s game at Stamford Bridge. The pursuit of a first Champions League title and the dream end to Hayes’s final season at Chelsea has led to the chance of a first sell-out in the club’s history.

Chelsea can claim crowning victory in the house that Hayes built

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Latest build-up

09:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Last time out

As the ball fell to Alexia Putellas, four yards out and in the ninth minute of additional time at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, there was already enough evidence to show that this was a day for the unexpected. In any other game, Putellas would have scored and Barcelona would have found a way through – instead, the two-time Ballon d’Or winner skewed her shot and the Women’s Champions League holders suffered their first home defeat in five years. Even more remarkably, as Putellas sliced wide, a team who had scored 164 goals in all competitions this season were yet to land a shot on target.

Nor would they. Somehow, Chelsea and Emma Hayes produced the unthinkable. The English champions looked to survive and stay in the tie, but Erin Cuthbert’s goal and a first-ever victory against the all-conquering Barcelona ensures Chelsea will take a 1-0 lead back to Stamford Bridge for next week’s semi-final second leg. Avoid defeat there, and Hayes will end her 12-year Chelsea reign in Bilbao and with a final shot at the only trophy that has eluded her.

Chelsea produce the unthinkable as Hayes writes famous chapter into farewell story

Chelsea vs Barcelona: Latest build-up

09:10 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Chelsea captain Millie Bright is back in the squad after returning from a knee injury, but it would be a surprise to see her start. Chelsea are without long-term absentees Sam Kerr and Mia Fishel, but Maren Mjelde and Nathalie Bjon are likely to be involved.

Barcelona are without Mapi Leon while Lucy Bronze and Alexia Putellas started the first leg on the bench but could come into the line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, Nusken, James; Ramirez

Barcelona: Cata Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Rolfo; Bonmati, Walsh, Patri; Graham Hansen, Paralluelo, Caldentey

Is Chelsea vs Barcelona on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Women’s Champions League

09:05 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Chelsea vs Barcelona?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 27 April at Stamford Bridge, London.

How can I watch it?

Good morning

09:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea take a one-goal lead into their Women’s Champions League semi-final second leg against holders Barcelona at Stamford Bridge.

Erin Curtbert’s goal at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium stunned Barcelona and earned Emma Hayes’s side their first-ever victory against the European champions.

Chelsea will expect a response from the Spanish side as Barcelona travel to Stamford Bridge, where they won 1-0 in last season’s semi-final first leg.

The English champions are aiming to win the Champions League for the first time in what is Hayes’s final season at the club, and they will progress to the Bilbao final on May 25 if they avoid defeat.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Women’s Champions League semi-final

Is Chelsea vs Barcelona on TV? How to watch Women’s Champions League