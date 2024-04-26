Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino admits he has not spoken to Todd Boehly in months

Radio silence: Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino says he has not spoken directly to the Chelsea owners for “months” amid ongoing pressure over his job.

The Blues are reeling from a humiliating 5-0 loss to Arsenal in midweek, their biggest London derby defeat since 1986.

It followed last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final exit to end the club’s hopes of silverware for another season, and deliver a blow to their chances of qualifying for Europe.

Pochettino says he has not “crossed paths” with Todd Boehly, with all communication going through sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

He added: “To be honest, in the last few months, we didn't cross, or message. We communicated through the sporting directors but nothing has changed.

“We are not changing my view or my feeling, even in the last few weeks we are not crossing texts."

Pochettino has again defended Chelsea’s poor form, insisting he is not the only one on trial for the club’s current malaise.

He said: “It looks like only I need to improve, no? It is always, ‘the coach needs to prove that he deserves to be here next season’.

“We are all responsible for this situation and we all need to prove that we deserve to be here next season.”