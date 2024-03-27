Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photos with Her Two Daughters at Disney World: 'Spring Break Mode Activated'

The actress is mom to daughters Jackson, 11, and August, 7

Charlize Theron/Instagram Charlize Theron with her two daughters at Disney World

Charlize Theron is spending some time with her girls at the Happiest Place on Earth.

On Wednesday, the actress, 48, shared rare photos with her daughters from her family's spring break trip to Walt Disney World. In the photos, Theron smiles with daughters Jackson, 11, and August, 7, as they pose in front of a mural and enjoy some rides around the park.

"Spring break mode activated," Theron wrote in her caption, tagging the theme park.

Theron welcomed daughter Jackson in 2012 and daughter August in 2015, both through adoption.

In September, the Oscar-winning actress attended the Breitling Navitimer cocktail party in New York City and spoke with a crowd about the changes in her household since her older daughter started middle school.

Charlize Theron/Instagram Charlize Theron with her two daughters at Disney World.

"My oldest just went to middle school and it was literally, it was so sad. I was like, 'Where's my baby?'" the star shared in a Q&A.

"And she was like, 'Mom, please don't look, mom, don't hug me,' " Theron continued. "I was like, 'Can I hug you?' She's like, 'No, no.' Oh my god. It's like a whole different game."

"There's something about having kids that you're so aware of the changes that come and they happen really fast and it's just a tremendous jump from one year to the other. So it's always exciting to see where they're going to go in the next year," added the actress.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Charlize Theron and daughter August

In 2018, Theron shared with PEOPLE that she always saw adoption as her pathway to motherhood, attributing it in large part to her childhood in South Africa and early exposure to orphanages and children in need in her community.

“Even when I was in relationships, I was always honest with my partners, that adoption was how my family would look one day,” she said. “This was definitely not a second option for me. It was always my first.”



