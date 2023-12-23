Charlie Sheen “Assaulted In His LA Home By Neighbour Who Forced Her Way In”

Charlie Sheen was assaulted in his Los Angeles home by a neighbour, police have announced.

The UK’s Sky News reports that the former Two and a Half Men star’s female neighbour was arrested and accused of assaulting the actor. She is expected to appear in court this Friday.

According to Sky News, the incident took place on Wednesday afternoon this week. The police confirmed: “Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault.”

The woman charged was named as Electra Schrock. She was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury and residential burglary.

TMZ reports that she allegedly forced her way into Sheen’s home when he opened the door, ripped his shirts and tried to strangle him. Sheen was reported to be unharmed in the incident.

Sheen, whose chaotic personal life saw him depart his hit sit-com Two and a Half Men a dozen years ago, recently spoke with Deadline of his contentment in teaming up again recently with that show’s creator Chuck Lorre on Bookie, and how he’d be quick to say yes to another request from Lorre:

“If he decided, ‘Hey man, let’s finish how we started,’ if he said that, I’m asking where and when… And then whatever happens after that, whatever the results are, and if people love it or hate it, that’s out of my hands. But just on my observations, I have it on pretty good authority that they would enjoy it.”

