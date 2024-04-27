Chargers pick Notre Dame CB Cam Hart in fifth round of 2024 NFL Draft. What to know

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame CB Cam Hart with the 140th pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Hart spent five seasons with the Irish, redshirting as a freshman as he switched from WR to defense. Here’s everything you need to know about Hart:

Cam Hart scouting report

A converted WR who overcame three shoulder surgeries during his five-year college career. The first pure cornerback in 20 years to be voted a Notre Dame team captain and just the fourth in modern team history. Graded out at 84.2% in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus, in 2023. That placed Hart 23rd nationally among all cornerbacks with at least 200 defensive snaps. Although his only career interceptions came in the 2021 win over Wisconsin, Hart allowed just 15 completions (no touchdowns) for 137 yards in his final season. Over his final 33 games, he allowed just three touchdown catches.

Cam Hart height, weight

Hart is listed at 6-foot-3 and weighs 202 lbs. He's a Baltimore, Maryland, native and attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland.

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame defensive back Cam Hart (DB15) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cam Hart college stats

Across five seasons with the Irish, Hart nabbed two interceptions to go along with 17 pass breakups. He also forced three fumbles.

Cam Hart highlights

Not easy throwing on Cam Hart underneath because he simply takes up so much space with his length.@CamHart_, a team captain at @NDFootball, was a favorite of our @seniorbowl staff and he's been crushing NFL team interviews.



Trust us, you want your team to draft this guy.… pic.twitter.com/6Z6oZS1KN0 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 10, 2024

Posted his two best Pro Football Focus grades over his final 2 ½ seasons in back-to-back games last October at Louisville (82.4) and vs. USC (82.6), forcing a fumble each time out and allowing four combined receptions for 21 yards. With starting nickel safety Thomas Harper out against Louisville, Hart stepped into the slot corner role. Against USC and QB Caleb Williams, a familiar foe from their high school days in the Metro D.C. area, Hart’s lockdown coverage of the speedy Trojan receivers led to three interceptions and six sacks against the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Cam Hart NFL combine measurables

His 39.5-inch vertical leap tied for eighth among cornerbacks; his broad jump of 10-10 tied for sixth at the position; and his 20-yard shuttle time of 4.24 tied for seventh. His 4.5 time in the 40-yard dash tied for 19th.

