Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux reportedly gets green light to play in NHL

Polarizing Montreal Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux's path to the NHL has been made more clear.

"Hearing from multiple sources that Logan Mailloux received the green light from the NHL to play for the Montreal Canadiens when his time will come," TVA Sports and NHL Network's Renaud Lavoie posted on Tuesday.

"This is the end of all speculations regarding his future," Lavoie added.

Mailloux was charged and fined for sharing a sexually explicit photo of a woman to his teammates without her consent. Despite asking not to be drafted, saying he hadn't "demonstrated strong enough maturity or character” to be selected, the Canadiens and former GM Marc Bergevin used a first-round pick to draft Mailloux 31st overall anyways.

Following the pick, a lack of clarity remained as to if, or when, Mailloux would be allowed to turn pro. Mailloux’s eligibility resurfaced as a point of interest after the Boston Bruins signed defenseman Mitchell Miller — who racially abused a developmentally disabled classmate — last November before releasing him just days later after immense backlash.

Canadiens defense prospect Logan Mailloux is reportedly now allowed to enter the NHL. (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Weeks before, in October 2022, the Canadiens signed Mailloux to an entry-level contract, saying it was a "decision they had thought through carefully."

"Having Logan around members of our team and hockey operations staff for a good part of the summer allowed us to gain a greater appreciation of Logan Mailloux the person," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said at the time.

"He has an opportunity to affect positive change and we will work to support him in any effort towards that goal. Logan recognizes the impact of his gesture and of course, the process continues."

Here's what commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly had to say on Mailloux and Miller's NHL eligibility at the time:

"I think we’ve been clear with Logan Mailloux. He is not eligible to play in our league now, either,” said Daly. "So, Montreal has made a decision with respect to Logan. Boston made a decision with respect to Mitchell Miller."

"But neither player would be eligible without clearing with us at the time their ability and eligibility to play in the league,” Bettman added. "And both clubs were advised about that."

Mailloux has reportedly also taken steps to improve himself since his conviction become public. He says he entered therapy in 2022 and the 20-year-old also participated in the organization's "Respect and Consent Program."

Mailloux, who is widely regarded as a top-five prospect for the Canadiens, will likely start the season in the American Hockey League with Montreal's affiliate in Laval. He posted 25 goals and 53 points in 59 regular-season OHL games last season before putting up a whopping eight goals and 24 points in 21 playoff games for the London Knights.