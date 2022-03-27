There are no ceilings for the Canadian men's national soccer team

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Arun Srinivasan
·Writer
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cyle Larin
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Canada&#39;s World Cup drought is finally over. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Canada's World Cup drought is finally over. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

There will be a natural inclination to find a precedent for this version of the Canadian men’s national soccer team but in truth, looking to the past for context would be a disservice. After the celebration was put on hold for a few more days, Canada punched its ticket to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986, the realization of its short-term goal, all the while entering this winter’s tournament with no ceilings on its potential.

If you believe sports contain the power of poetic symmetry, then Canada’s dominant 4-0 victory over Jamaica was truly for the dreamers. Junior Hoilett — who strongly considered playing for Jamaica before committing to Canada in 2015 — submitted a masterful performance, setting up Canada’s first goal, scoring the third goal, and working relentlessly in tandem with Stephen Eustaquio to ensure that Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan would have seemingly limitless chances in the box. In the not-so-distant past, a player of Hoilett’s caliber would’ve been resigned to one of the sport’s established powers, but it’s a new day for Canadian football, the past only a reminder of a woebegone climate that the 2022 team has elevated beyond.

Canada played the part of a genuine contender — not just for CONCACAF bragging rights, but a serious indicator that it could do real damage in Qatar this winter. Against a far inferior Jamaican side, Canada seized the game from the opening whistle and it wasn’t long before a Hoilett-Eustaquio link-up led to Larin slicing behind the Jamaican defence for the opening goal in the 13th minute.

Larin and Buchanan were unguardable, to the degree that their self-inflicted mistakes in front of goal were the only criticisms you could levy against this Canadian side. And because we’re treating Canada like an elite team capable of holding its own against the world’s best, we’re allowed to nit-pick the few errors in what was otherwise a flawless performance.

Alphonso Davies — Canada’s best player — missed the past five games due to complications from myocarditis, providing an extra degree of difficulty for the Canadians entering the calendar year of 2022. Davies is nearing his return to Bayern Munich and his world-class pace, crossing ability and penchant to destroy his opponents in 1v1 scenarios make this Canadian team even more potent. Canada has an attacking mindset with its full backs pushing up the field, and Davies, who usually plays at left back, can still operate as a striker for his country, providing opposing defenders with a genuine headache. You would think Canada would’ve had to been at full health to ascend to the top of CONCACAF but in truth, its astonishing depth has arguably been the story of the qualifying run.

Following Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Costa Rica, there was a minority faction of the fanbase that was sorely disappointed that the champagne had to be put on ice — along with an even smaller caucus who dealt with their disappointment in the most disgusting fashion possible. Perhaps there were lessons to be gleaned. Just eight years ago, Costa Rica was the newfound CONCACAF darling, shocking the world with a Cinderella run to the 2014 World Cup quarterfinals. Three starters from the 2014 team took the field on Thursday, including all-world goalkeeper Keylor Navas and veteran midfielder Celso Borges, who scored the game’s lone goal during his 150th international cap.

And if the dying embers of Costa Rica’s golden generation served as a mirror for Canada, perhaps it should be learned that this team could shock the world in Qatar if taken lightly. This year’s team serves as a bridge between a bleak past and an impossibly bright future — it must’ve been cathartic for Atiba Hutchinson to get a standing ovation during his 94th international cap. Buchanan, Davies and Jonathan David are all products of the reformed Canadian developmental model, one that has taken a professional approach to developing players, instead of adopting high-performance models from hockey and basketball that have rarely translated well in soccer.

It wasn’t long ago that aspiring Canadian men’s players knew their development would stall by the time they got their driver’s license. Canadian youth teams would regularly be able to hold their own against their contemporaries abroad until ages 14-17 where European players would benefit from the specialization of the academy system, whereas Canadian teens would almost solely have to rely on their raw physical tools in a vain attempt to keep up. It’s not a stretch to look at Canada’s qualification as a confirmation that the genuine commitment to developing players through the academy model has finally paid dividends.

The party is on but don’t confuse the celebration for complacency. We’re witnessing a team with limitless potential, a system that has finally been designed to fully actualize it, and if the world wants to keep sleeping on Canada because of the disappointments of the past, so be it.

Or perhaps we’d be wise to take a cue from Canada head coach John Herdman: We f—ing did it!

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • Makar's 2 goals break team 'D' mark, Avs beat Flyers 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a

  • Canada's Reece Howden successfully defends Red Bull SuperSkicross title

    Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye

  • Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Ehlers scores 21 seconds into OT, Jets edge Blue Jackets 4-3

    WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Kyle Connor, who extended his points streak to 10 games, sprang Ehlers for the solo chance. Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand forced extra time with a power-play goal with 14 seconds left on the clock after Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey was handed a controversial slashing penalty. Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist also scored f

  • Musqueam artist "excited" about collaboration with Canucks on new warmup jersey

    Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray says it was really hard to keep his latest project a secret. That project was a collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks on a new warmup jersey the team is set to wear on March 30 before their game against the St. Louis Blues. "I've never really had something so big happen and I'm just excited about it," Gray said. Gray, who designed the 2022 Canucks First Nations Night warmup jersey, says the design was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art. "I think

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse toward Kaye after loss to Costa Rica

    Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Acadia switches gears to host University Cup tournament on home ice

    It's a little later than usual and at a different venue than originally planned, but Acadia University is all set to host the University Cup men's hockey nationals in Wolfville, N.S., this week. The 2021-22 university hockey season had a COVID shutdown that lasted two months. It caused teams to halt play., USports, the national governing body, pushed back many national tournaments by two weeks, including the University Cup. The event was slated to be held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But the

  • Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Nicholas Abruzzese to two-year, entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Nicholas Abruzzese to a two-year, entry-level contract for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, the team announced Saturday. The average annual value of the contract is $850,000. Abruzzese was originally taken in the fourth round, 124th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. The native of Slate Hill, N.Y., represented the United States at the recent Beijing Olympics, scoring a goal and notching three assists in the four games the U.S. played. The 22-year-old

  • Dadonov scores in OT to lift Vegas past Chicago 5-4

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve

  • Tavares scores twice, Marner sets up 3 goals in Maple Leafs' 5-2 win over Florida

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner set up three goals, including a pair of second-period power-play goals from John Tavares, to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Marner also fired a pass into the slot to a streaking Iyla Mikheyev for Toronto's fourth goal midway through the third period. Auston Matthews scored on a long drifter into the empty net with less than a second remaining. Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly checked in with a goal and two assists as the M

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • ‘Add it to the list’: Nick Nurse on odd night, fire delay at Scotiabank Arena

    The Toronto Raptors are no strangers to unusual game conditions, but a fire at Scotiabank Arena delaying their win over the Indiana Pacers was next level. Nurse spoke about his impressions of the building evacuation and pause in the game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico