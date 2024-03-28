Caitlin Clark to the Olympics? USA Basketball names her to training camp roster

Caitlin Clark being on the 2024 Olympics roster is officially in play.

Clark, the consensus 2023 national player of the year and presumptive 2024 player of the year, has officially been added to USA Basketball's April training camp roster. Clark, according to a USAB release "will attend training camp, contingent on Iowa's progression through the NCAA tournament."

She is the only current college player invited to training camp, which will take place in Cleveland during the women's Final Four. In its release, USAB said the roster of invited players is still subject to change.

Clark has earned three gold medals with USAB junior national teams, including the 2021 U19 team. As the face of women's college basketball and a player with a history of drawing historic TV ratings, many have argued that Clark should be on the Olympics roster. Though bringing a recent graduate to the Olympics is unusual, it's not unheard of; both Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart played in the Olympics just months after graduating from college.

Women’s national team committee chair Jennifer Rizzotti had previously told reporters, “We want to always be looking for the very best of the best, and we know that there’s a huge jump from college to the WNBA so this might be an opportunity to help them prepare to see what it’s like. But if we’re inviting them, we’re confident they’re a player that can be part of USA Basketball at some point.”

The following 14 players will be at April's training camp; the roster must be trimmed to 12 for the Paris Games. Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve is set to coach.

Shakira Austin

Ariel Atkins

Aliyah Boston

Caitlin Clark

Chelsea Gray

Brittney Griner

Rhyne Howard

Sabrina Ionescu

Jewell Loyd

Kelsey Plum

Breanna Stewart

Diana Taurasi

A’ja Wilson

Jackie Young

