How to buy Marvin Harrison Jr. Arizona Cardinals jersey after 2024 NFL Draft selection

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) warms up prior to the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium.

The 2024 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night from downtown Detroit. After quarterbacks went with the first three picks, the Arizona Cardinals went with Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

The son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Harrison Jr. was one of the top wide receiver prospects in recent history. He won the Biletnikoff Award in 2023 as the best wide receiver in college football.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Arizona Cardinals jersey

Harrison Jr. will immediately be the Cardinals' top wide receiver and a weapon for quarterback Kyler Murray. But because Harrison Jr. did not sign an agreement with the NFL Players Association prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, his jersey is not available yet.

2024 NFL Draft schedule

Thursday, April 25: Round 1 started at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, April 26: Round 2 and Round 3 start at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 27: Round 4 - Round 7 starts at 12 p.m. ET

TV channels : ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, Fubo (free trial)

