Five things to know about the NHL playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs fell just short on Saturday night, and the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights look to avoid the same fate on Sunday.

Here are five things to know entering Sunday’s post-season action:

EMPTY-HANDED LEAFS

Toronto fell short in a Game 7 once again, and once more to the Boston Bruins.

David Pastrnak scored 1:54 into overtime to push the Bruins to a 2-1 victory and into the second round of the playoffs.

Boston avoided becoming the first team in NHL history to blow back-to-back 3-1 series leads after losing out to the Florida Panthers at the same stage of last spring's post-season.

On the other hand, the Leafs put up a valiant effort in pushing the series to a Game 7 having missed star sniper Auston Matthews in the two games prior to Saturday.

However, Toronto has now lost six straight Game 7s — including four straight to the Bruins (2013, 2018, 2019 and 2024).

QUESTIONS

Facing yet another disappointment, the Leafs may have questions to answer this off-season.

After Toronto advanced to the second round of the post-season for the first time since 2004 last year, head coach Sheldon Keefe suffered a fourth opening-round exit in his five seasons at the helm.

In addition, star winger Mitch Marner has one year left on his contract and is able to sign an extension come July 1.

PASTA DELIVERY

After being called out by his head coach following Game 6 on Thursday, Pastrnak delivered in a big way.

The star forward, who had 47 goals and 63 assists in the regular season, had just four points in the series entering Saturday — none of which came in Games 5 and 6, both Boston losses.

Pastrnak said after Game 6 that he "should maybe have a little bit more of a shooting mentality."

He ended Game 7 with four shots to his name, and of course, the biggest of his team's season to date as they now prepare to face the Panthers in the second round.

SECOND ROUND OPENS

The Carolina Hurricanes are in New York Sunday night to take on the Rangers in the NHL's first second-round game of these playoffs.

New York and Carolina finished first and second in the Eastern Conference and cruised past their opponents in opening-round play.

The Rangers swept Washington, while the Hurricanes, who made it to the Eastern Conference finals last season, eliminated the New York Islanders in five games.

THE FINALE

The defending champion Vegas Golden Knights look to keep their hopes of a repeat alive on Sunday when they take on the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of their best-of-seven first-round series.

After taking a 2-0 lead, Vegas dropped three in a row before drawing the series in Game 6.

The Golden Knights now need a third road win in the series to advance.

