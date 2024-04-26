Bucks' Damian Lillard returns after apparent knee injury in Game 3 vs. Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard reacts to a call during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA playoff basketball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard briefly left Game 3 of their first-round playoff series versus the Indiana Pacers with an apparent leg injury.

The injury occurred late in the first quarter after Lillard took the ball to the basket against Pascal Siakam. He landed hard on his left leg and immediately went to the floor grabbing his knee in pain.

Lillard was unable to put weight on his left leg before being examined by trainers on the Bucks' bench. Shortly thereafter, he was taken to the locker room.

Oh man…



Dame Lillard heads to the locker room not being able to put weight on his left ankle. Siakam appears to accidentally have landed on it after his layup attempt.



Never like to see injuries, especially in the playoffs. Prayers out to Dame - hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/tWdTcSAyY9 — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) April 26, 2024

The 12-year veteran returned to the game in the second quarter, appearing to suffer no lingering effects from the injury. He currently has six points with the Bucks down 49–30 with seven minutes remaining in the first half. Indiana's Myles Turner leads all scorers with 13 points.