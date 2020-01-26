Bruins' David Pastrnak named All-Star Game MVP
Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has earned the title of 2020 All-Star Game MVP, scoring four goals and six points during the contest.
While serving as the fan-voted captain of the Atlantic Division, Pastrnak led his team to a victory over the Metropolitan, but was unable to overcome the Pacific in the final game of the evening.
Despite the result, the 23-year-old showed enough to be crowned MVP during his second All-Star appearance.
Through 51 games played this season for the Bruins, Pastrnak leads the NHL with 37 goals and has 70 points.
