Bruins' David Pastrnak named All-Star Game MVP

Thomas WilliamsHockey writer
The Atlantic Division captain has been crowned MVP. (Photo by Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)
Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak has earned the title of 2020 All-Star Game MVP, scoring four goals and six points during the contest.

While serving as the fan-voted captain of the Atlantic Division, Pastrnak led his team to a victory over the Metropolitan, but was unable to overcome the Pacific in the final game of the evening.

Despite the result, the 23-year-old showed enough to be crowned MVP during his second All-Star appearance.

Through 51 games played this season for the Bruins, Pastrnak leads the NHL with 37 goals and has 70 points.

