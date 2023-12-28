Brighton vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Brighton vs Tottenham LIVE!

The festive Premier League action continues tonight as Spurs head to the south coast for a potentially cracking clash between two exciting, attacking teams. A fourth straight win for resurgent Tottenham would take them above Manchester City and back into the top four, though Ange Postecoglou has now been dealt yet another injury blow with Cristian Romero set to be sidelined for several weeks with the hamstring strain suffered against Everton on Saturday.

Brighton are also still battling a fitness crisis of their own, with key winger Kaoru Mitoma now ruled out along with Simon Adingra. Both attackers were injured during last week's tense draw with fierce rivals Crystal Palace, a result which made it now three top-flight games without a victory for the previously high-flying Seagulls, who begin the night down in ninth place having won just two of their last 12 overall.

Spurs did the double over tonight's opponents in the league last term and are bidding for a third consecutive win over Roberto De Zerbi's men this evening. Follow Brighton vs Tottenham live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport's Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex Stadium.

GOAL! Hinshelwood fires Brighton ahead

GOAL! Joao Pedro doubles the lead from the spot

GOAL! A thunderbolt from Estupinan

GOAL! Brighton 4-0 Tottenham | Joao Pedro 75’

21:07 , Giuseppe Muro

Joao Pedro beats Vicario again from the spot. It's turning into a miserable night for Spurs.

21:05 , Giuseppe Muro

73 mins: Penalty to Brighton! Lo Celso fouls Ferguson. Things are going from bad to worse for Spurs.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex Stadium

21:04 , Giuseppe Muro

Postecoglou already looking to the New Year's Eve visit of Bournemouth, withdrawing Sarr, Richarlison and Johnson since the third Brighton goal.

Summer signing Alejo Veliz will get 20 minutes - his longest cameo yet.

21:03 , Giuseppe Muro

70 mins: Changes for Spurs: Richarlison is replaced by Lo Celso and Gil is on for Sarr. Veliz is also on for Johnson.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex Stadium

20:59 , Giuseppe Muro

What a screamer!

Just as Spurs were looking likely to get the next goal, Brighton kill them off with a stunner from sub Estupinan.

Not much Spurs could do about that one.

GOAL! Brighton 3-0 Tottenham | Pervis Estupinan 64’

20:56 , Giuseppe Muro

A thunderbolt from Estupinan! There was nothing Vicario or Spurs could do about that and that is surely game over now.

20:54 , Giuseppe Muro

62 mins: Richarlison has the ball in the net again… and again the flag goes up. More frustration for Spurs.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex Stadium

20:49 , Giuseppe Muro

Real signs of life from Spurs but they really need Richarlison to either stay onside or hit the target.

The Brazilian is getting in plenty of good positions and looks like likeliest source of a goal if he maintains his composure.

20:49 , Giuseppe Muro

55 mins: Great save from Steele! Spurs so nearly get a goal back as good play presents a chance for Udogie, who is stopped at close range by Steele.

20:46 , Giuseppe Muro

53 mins: Inches away from Richarlison! He should probably do better on the turn there. Brighton get away with it with a bit of sloppy defending. One goal would change the whole complexion of the game.

20:41 , Giuseppe Muro

49 mins: Brighton win three corners in succession but Spurs clear.

20:39 , Giuseppe Muro

46 mins: Richarlison has the ball in the net in the first 45 seconds of the second half but the flag goes straight up. Spurs have shown they will create chances in this second half...

20:37 , Giuseppe Muro

46 mins: Back underway at the Amex. No changes for Spurs.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex Stadium

20:25 , Giuseppe Muro

If it wasn't for Vicario and the woodwork, Brighton could be four or five up already here.

Spurs have been out-fought and out-thought by the Seagulls and only one team looks like they're missing nine first-team players.

A Postecoglou rocket at the interval is all but guaranteed.

Half-time: Brighton 2-0 Tottenham

20:21 , Giuseppe Muro

45 mins: Son bends an effort wide and there's the half-time whistle. Spurs with a mountain to climb in the second half…

20:17 , Giuseppe Muro

45 mins: Richarlison hits the post down the other end! Spurs break at speed, Johnson tees up Richarlison who bends an effort onto the post.

20:16 , Giuseppe Muro

44 mins: Vicario to the rescue for Spurs again! A sloppy backpass from Porro frees Joao Pedro who bears down on goal. He tries to lift the ball over Vicario but the Spurs goalkeeper tips it round the post.

20:12 , Giuseppe Muro

39 mins: Son combines with Hojbjerg, Richarlison sets up Son for a shot but Buonanotte blocks.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex Stadium

20:09 , Giuseppe Muro

Since going 2-0 up, Brighton have struck the post and had a goal disallowed as they threaten to run riot here.

Spurs need something to change but there's not much on the bench for Postecoglou.

Perhaps Lo Celso as No6 in place of Hojbjerg?

20:09 , Giuseppe Muro

37 mins: Buonanotte puts the ball in the net but the flag goes straight up for offside. Brilliant finish but he just went too early with his run

20:06 , Giuseppe Muro

34 mins: Spurs come froward again, Kulusevski bursts into the area but Brighton clear.

20:04 , Giuseppe Muro

33 mins: Down the other end, Johnson is released and is bearing down on goal but he allows Julio to get back and make a block. Good run but he never looked convincing there.

20:04 , Giuseppe Muro

31 mins: Milner hits the post! Spurs need to be careful because Brighton are threatening to put this game to bed. Milner curls a brilliant effort from 25 yards that has Vicario beaten and strikes the post

20:01 , Giuseppe Muro

29 mins: Kulusevski was booked for that foul on Welbeck for the penalty.

That is his fifth yellow card of the season and means he is suspended for the Bournemouth game

20:00 , Giuseppe Muro

27 mins: Better from Spurs. Son has a shot deflected wide and then Johnson flashes a ball across the face of the goal.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex Stadium

19:59 , Giuseppe Muro

Postecoglou shook his head when the incident was replayed on the big screen but I don't think Spurs can have any complaints after a blatant shirt tug by Kulusevski.

It's a long way back from here for the visitors, who have paid for their sloppiness so far.

GOAL! Brighton 2-0 Tottenham | Joao Pedro 24’

19:56 , Giuseppe Muro

Joao Pedro sends Vicario the wrong way from the penalty spot. A long way back for Spurs now...

Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex Stadium

19:53 , Giuseppe Muro

That's a penalty. Spurs can have no complaints...

19:53 , Giuseppe Muro

21 mins: Given. Brighton penalty...

19:52 , Giuseppe Muro

20 mins: Spurs are in trouble here. Kulusevski was pulling Welbeck’s shirt and the referee is going to the monitor

19:51 , Giuseppe Muro

19 mins: Brighton hit the post with a header from a corner! And then they scream for a penalty. VAR will be checking…

19:48 , Giuseppe Muro

16 mins: Brighton are on top now and Joao Pedro forces Vicario into another save.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex Stadium

19:48 , Giuseppe Muro

Cracking strike from Hinshelwood but it was weak defending from Spurs' makeshift back four, who allowed Joao Pedro to ghost across the edge of the box before squaring to the teenager.

Spurs already feeling the absence of a recognised centre-half.

19:47 , Giuseppe Muro

Here's the goal that means Spurs will have to come from behind...

GOAL! Brighton 1-0 Tottenham | Hinshelwood 11’

19:43 , Giuseppe Muro

Spurs started well but Brighton have responded and now the home side are ahead.

Milner finds Joao Pedro on the left, he cuts inside and feeds to the unmarked Hinshelwood, who firs past Vicario with a powerful strike.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex Stadium

19:40 , Giuseppe Muro

Vicario averages at least one outstanding save per game but he's produced two, both from Danny Welbeck, in the space of a minute there.

As Hugo Lloris prepares to leave Spurs, another reminder that they could hardly have found a better successor to the Frenchman.

19:39 , Giuseppe Muro

8 mins: It’s end-to-end stuff. Johnson gets to the byline but can’t pick out a team-mate. Spurs win a corner but Brighton clear and relieve the pressure.

19:38 , Giuseppe Muro

6 mins: Incredible save from Vicario! The ball falls to Welbeck 12 yards out and Vicario makes a brilliant stop low down to his left. Welbeck can’t believe it… he thought that was 1-0!

19:36 , Giuseppe Muro

5 mins: Another good move from Spurs frees Johnson on the right but his cross is overhit. Brighton go straight down the other end and Welbeck forces Vicario into a decent save

19:34 , Giuseppe Muro

3 mins: Spurs look nice and sharp early on. Johnson is fouled by Julio and Spurs have a free-kick in a shooting position 25 yards out… straight into the wall from Porro

19:32 , Giuseppe Muro

2 mins: An early venture forward from Spurs, who get forward with a clever run from Kulusevski. A positive start

Kick-off!

19:31 , Giuseppe Muro

1 min: Up and running at the Amex!

19:26 , Giuseppe Muro

Five minutes until kick-off and here come the players...

A reminder that Spurs will leapfrog Manchester City back into fourth spot with a win.

Win by three clear goals they could finish the night in third.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex Stadium

19:21 , Giuseppe Muro

It's a clash of the depleted squads tonight, with both teams missing nine first-team players (by my count), including playmakers Kaoru Mitoma and James Maddison.

Still, this feels as much like a battle of the coaches as the players, with the ever-unpredictable Roberto De Zerbi up against the front-foot Ange Postecoglou.

19:19 , Giuseppe Muro

“Richarlison has looked a better player”

Warm-up time!

19:10 , Giuseppe Muro

Kick-off coming up in about 20 minutes.

Pre-match thoughts from Ange Postecoglou

19:08 , Giuseppe Muro

“Emerson has played there [at centre-back] a little bit. We played against Manchester City with Emerson and Ben Davies there and I think it is going to be a similar type of game.

"Brighton want to dominate the ball and we are going to have to be pretty mobile with our back four and how we press.

"So it just made sense to have Emerson in there. I am sure he will do well tonight.”

Dan Kilpatrick at the Amex Stadium

19:00 , Giuseppe Muro

Brighton leaving Evan Ferguson on the bench might be a relief for this makeshift Spurs defence.

18:55 , Giuseppe Muro

Spurs players out inspecting the pitch...

18:48 , Giuseppe Muro

For Brighton, Jason Steele returns in place of Bart Verbruggen as Roberto De Zerbi continues to rotate his goalkeepers.

Danny Welbeck starts having scored off the bench against Crystal Palace.

Simon Adingra and Kaoru Mitoma's places in the starting XI are taken by Facundo Buonanotte and James Milner.

18:42 , Giuseppe Muro

So Emerson Royal starts at centre-back for Tottenham at Brighton in the absence of Cristian Romero.

Romero is out for up to five weeks with a hamstring injury and Ange Postecoglou has decided to go with Royal to partner Ben Davies at centre-half.

Eric Dier replaced Romero at half-time in Saturday's 2-1 win over Everton but Emerson was needed at left-back to cover the suspended Destiny Udogie.

The Brazilian reverts to the middle in a back line made up entirely of full-backs.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg comes into the team for Oliver Skipp, who is not in the squad

Confirmed team news: Royal and Hojbjerg start for Spurs

18:34 , Giuseppe Muro

Brighton XI: Steele, Julio, Dunk, Milner, Van Hecke, Hinshelwood, Gilmour, Gross, Buonanotte, Joao Pedro, Welbeck

Subs: Verbruggen, Dahoud, Lallana, Moder, Baleba, Ferguson, Estupinan, Baker-Boaitey, Barrington

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Sarr; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Dier, Dorrington, Phillips, Lo Celso, Santiago, Gil, Donley, Veliz

Lloris in advanced talks to join LA Galaxy

18:26 , Giuseppe Muro

Some transfer news ahead of kick-off... former Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris is in advanced talks to join Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy in a permanent deal, which would bring down the curtain on his 11-year stay at the club.

Lloris, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has been on the periphery of the squad since Ange Postecoglou's appointment in the summer and, as it stands, his final game for Spurs is set to be the 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle under Cristian Stellini in April. Postecoglou has used Guglielmo Vicario as his first-choice 'keeper with Fraser Forster as back up, although Lloris has continued to train with the first-team.

The 37-year-old turned down opportunities to leave Spurs in the summer, rejecting approaches from Saudi Arabia, Italian outfit Lazio and his hometown club Nice.

The goalkeeper, who captained France to the 2018 World Cup, has made close to 450 appearances for Spurs and was named club captain from 2015 until Postecoglou handed the armband to Heung-min Son at the start of the season.

18:15 , Giuseppe Muro

Team news on the way in 15 minutes...

Postecoglou 'hopeful' over swift Spurs signing

18:07 , Giuseppe Muro

Ange Postecoglou is "hopeful" that Tottenham will sign a new centre-half early in January after Cristian Romero was ruled out for up to five weeks.

Spurs have made a new centre-half the priority in the mid-season transfer window and even before the loss of Romero Postecoglou had called for the club to do their business early in the month.

Nice and France defender Jean-Clair Todibo is a leading target but is wanted by a host of other European clubs, while Spurs are also considering a move for Genoa's Radu Dragusin.

Asked if there was a realistic possibility of signing a defender early next month, Postecoglou said: "I don't know because there's just so many moving parts.

Obviously if we can do business early it's great for us. Not just because of losing Romero but there's a whole month there - why waste it?

"If you can bring them in early, even if they don't play you can bed them into training and our style of football because it's not like we're going to sign somebody and they'll hit the ground running. Maybe they could.

"Whereas if you leave it towards the end of January, it's potentially not until mid to end of February when they get up to speed, depending where they're coming from, the league they're coming from.

"So yes, I'd love to do something early in the window but even me saying that puts a challenge on us, because other clubs know we want to do something early.

"You've got to play the game, we'll see what happens but I'm hopeful it will be much earlier than the end of the window before we bring someone in."

Van de Ven closing in on Spurs return

17:58 , Giuseppe Muro

The loss of Cristian Romero is another major blow for depleted Spurs but there is more positive news on Micky van de Ven.

Van de Ven told the crowd at the World Darts Championship this week that he would be fit again in two weeks and Postecoglou acknowledged that he was closing in on a return.

"I wouldn't be taking players' views on their recovery process!" the head coach said.

"He's getting closer, we'll see him sometime in January.

"I don't think Burnley but Manchester United on the 14th I think potentially.

"But again, I don't look at comeback dates until I see them training with us and he's not part of the group. He's not due to be part of the group this week, we'll see how he's going by the end of the week.

"Once they start training with the group we'll think about when they'll be available. He's at the tail end of it for sure so at some point - middle of January definitely we'd think he'd be available but how we use him then, after such a long absence, is going to depend on where we feel he's at."

Brighton vs Tottenham latest odds

17:50 , Giuseppe Muro

Brighton to win: 29/20

Draw: 29/10

Tottenham to win: 13/8

Head to head history and results

17:42 , Giuseppe Muro

Brighton wins: 9

Draws: 8

Tottenham wins: 20

Prediction

17:34 , Giuseppe Muro

Spurs appear to have turned a corner again recently and Brighton look in something of a mid-season slump, having failed to win their past three games.

Tottenham to win 2-1.

Tottenham team news

17:27 , Giuseppe Muro

Tottenham will be without key defender Cristian Romero for four to five weeks.

With Micky van de Ven (hamstring) still sidelined, Postecoglou has a choice between out-of-favour Eric Dier, youngster Ashley Phillips or full-back Emerson Royal to partner Ben Davies at centre-half.

Dier replaced Romero at half-time in Saturday's win over Everton but Emerson was needed at left-back to cover the suspended Destiny Udogie, so the likeliest scenario is the Brazilian reverting to the middle in a back line made up entirely of full-backs.

Aside from Udogie's return, the only other likely change could be Giovani Lo Celso's return to the XI, although Postecoglou may be reluctant to disrupt his front front four, who are finding some rhythm.

James Maddison (ankle), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are also still sidelined, while Yves Bissouma will serve the second of a four-match ban.

Brighton team news

17:18 , Giuseppe Muro

Kaoru Mitoma has added to Brighton’s injury problems after suffering an ankle problem during their draw with rivals Crystal Palace.

Julio Enciso, Ansu Fati, Joel Veltman, Pervis Estupinan, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey and Solly March are all unavailable.

How to watch: Amazon Prime Video

17:10 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on the Amazon Prime Video service. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of the 7.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch the action through the Amazon Prime website or app.

A subscription to the service costs £8.99 a month in the UK.

Good evening!

17:02 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Brighton vs Tottenham!

Spurs have got their season back on track with three straight wins and can move back into the top four with a win this evening.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:30pm GMT from the Amex. Stay with us!