Blue Jays' Bo Bichette launches pair of home runs off Clayton Kershaw

When it is all said and done, Clayton Kershaw could very well go down as one of the best pitchers to have ever taken the mound in the major leagues. On a night where Kershaw had a chance to pass the legendary Sandy Koufax in career wins, the one man he couldn’t seem to figure out was budding Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette.

Bichette, who has made a habit of setting records with regularity in the first weeks of his blossoming career, started the game with a bang, hammering the second pitch out of Kershaw’s hand into the left-field seats for a leadoff home run.

It was Bichette’s sixth home run in his 21st career game, and showed emphatically that the rookie wasn’t intimidated in the least going head-to-head with one of the greatest singular pitching talents of this generation.

In the top of the sixth, after the rest of the Dodgers lineup had showed why they are a World Series contender playing against a group mostly comprised of rookies, Bichette faced off against Kershaw again, once again exhibiting the least amount of concern possible that he might be overmatched.

Toronto Blue Jays brodcaster Dan Shulman has it absolutely correct with his first instinct after seeing that ball leave the bat: “Oh boy,” indeed.

In tagging Kershaw twice on the evening, Bichette became just the sixth player to hit multiple home runs off the Dodgers lefty in a game over his 12-year, 340 appearance career.

Jose Reyes, Jay Bruce, Jayson Werth, Adam Dunn, and Carlos Gonzalez were the only others to pull off the feat at any point, and none of them were rookies, nor were they as young as the 21-year-old Bichette when they did it.

The National League-leading Dodgers lineup feasted on the hastily assembled collection of Blue Jays pitchers that took the mound on Tuesday and easily put up double-digit runs in the game, but Bichette’s at-bats gave a glimpse of a young offensive core that doesn’t look intimidated no matter who is on the mound.

