The best 4th of July home and furniture deals at Wayfair, Amazon, Home Depot and more

Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed
·3 min read
Find impressive savings on furniture this 4th of July at Amazon, Target and more.
Find impressive savings on furniture this 4th of July at Amazon, Target and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The 4th of July famously brings colorful fireworks to skylines across the country, but it also brings seriously stellar sales. Our favorite 4th of July sales offer some of the season's best deals on tech, appliances and furniture. If you've been planning to spruce up your outdoor space this summer with new patio furniture, upgrade your home office setup or refresh your home décor, today, July 4 is the day to do it and save.

There’s a lot more where this came from.Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

Right now, retail giants like Wayfair, Home Depot, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and more are hosting star-spangled 4th of July furniture sales with markdowns on couches, dressers, mattresses, home accents and so much more. Ahead, you'll find the best deals to take advantage of today, July 4—and be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this page all day with new furniture and home deals.

The best 4th of July furniture deals you can shop

Discover the best 4th of July home and furniture sales that you can shop today at Wayfair, Lowe's and Target.
Discover the best 4th of July home and furniture sales that you can shop today at Wayfair, Lowe's and Target.

  1. Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand at Wayfair for $119.99 (Save $185) 

  2. Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set at Walmart for $127 (Save $22.98) 

  3. Zinus Curtis Upholstered Platform Bed Frame at Amazon from $134 (Save $25 to $50.02) 

  4. Titan Pro 8500 Series Black Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair at The Home Depot for $1,749 (Save $1,250) 

  5. Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa at Macy’s for $2,179 (Save $2,046) 

What stores are open on July 4th? Here are the hours for Walmart, Costco, Target, and more

The best Amazon 4th of July furniture deals

Amazon’s 4th of July furniture deals include office chairs, console tables, barstools and more.
Amazon’s 4th of July furniture deals include office chairs, console tables, barstools and more.

The best Bed Bath & Beyond 4th of July furniture deals

Bed Bath &amp; Beyond has you covered this 4th of July with furniture deals on side tables, ottomans and coffee tables.
Bed Bath & Beyond has you covered this 4th of July with furniture deals on side tables, ottomans and coffee tables.

The best Home Depot 4th of July furniture deals

Home Depot is offering up savings on accent tables, TV stands and more in celebration of the 4th of July.
Home Depot is offering up savings on accent tables, TV stands and more in celebration of the 4th of July.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the best early Amazon deals before July 12

Nordstrom Anniversary sale: Score early deals on beauty, fashion and home essentials

The best Lowe’s 4th of July furniture deals

Find tons of 4th of July markdowns on outdoor furniture, recliners and more at Lowe’s.
Find tons of 4th of July markdowns on outdoor furniture, recliners and more at Lowe’s.

The best Macy’s 4th of July furniture deals

Macy’s is offering up to 60% home furnishings during its blowout 4th of July sale.
Macy’s is offering up to 60% home furnishings during its blowout 4th of July sale.

The best Target 4th of July furniture deals

Save on desks, bed frames and a whole lot more at Target thanks to its 4th of July furniture sale.
Save on desks, bed frames and a whole lot more at Target thanks to its 4th of July furniture sale.

The best Walmart 4th of July furniture deals

Shop Walmart's 4th of July sale for impressive furniture deals for your entire home.
Shop Walmart's 4th of July sale for impressive furniture deals for your entire home.

The best Wayfair 4th of July furniture deals

Score huge savings on all things home and outdoors during Wayfair’s 4th of July sale.
Score huge savings on all things home and outdoors during Wayfair’s 4th of July sale.

When is 4th of July 2022?

Independence Day is always celebrated on July 4th each year, landing today, July 4 this year. It’s a federal holiday in the United States, commemorating the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

When did 4th of July 2022 sales start?

Some of the biggest 4th of July sales started dropping in the days leading up to today including several huge 4th of July weekend sales running from Friday, July 1 through today, July 4. However, many big-box retailers like Wayfair, Home Depot, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and more are offering deals all week long.

Where should I shop for 4th of July furniture sales?

If you’re looking to score basic home furnishings at affordable price points, Amazon offers discounts on thousands of home items during major sales holidays, including the 4th of July. Wayfair, one of the biggest online retailers for furniture, has sale categories for every room of the home, making it easy to find deals on outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture—whatever you need. Home improvement stores Lowe’s and The Home Depot have expanded their furniture and decor offerings in recent years and are both running massive 4th of July-themed sales right now.

Additionally, other big-name retailers worth checking out include Overstock, Ashley Furniture and JCPenney—all of which have sales events happening now in honor of America’s birthday.

What are the best 4th of July furniture deals?

No matter your budget or style, there’s deals for everyone to shop during the 4th of July holiday weekend. With massive price cuts on everything from patio furniture to mattresses to home appliances, discounted home goods aren’t in short supply.

This sectional sofa at Macy’s is one of the best deals we’ve seen—discounted by more than $1,000 and highly rated by more than 500 shoppers. Meanwhile, if you’d like to upgrade your outdoor setup, this top-rated patio dining set is more than $250 off, and a favorite of more than 1,500 Wayfair customers.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 4th of July furniture sales: Home deals at Wayfair, Target, Amazon

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Cardinals become 1st team to hit 4 HRs in row in 1st inning

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals became the first major league team to hit four straight home runs in the first inning when Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Juan Yepez and Dylan Carson connected against Philadelphia on Saturday. It was the 11th time in MLB history and first for the Cardinals that a club had gone deep a record-tying four in a row. After Phillies starter Kyle Gibson got the first two outs, Paul Goldschmidt singled before Arenado’s two-run shot to left field on a slider star

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Lonnie Walker is the downhill scorer Toronto needs

    Lonnie Walker is young and has an ability to get in the paint that the Raptors have missed since Norman Powell was traded. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Rolling Vancouver Whitecaps aim to topple MLS giants LAFC

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know they're about to embark on a daunting task — toppling a giant is never easy. A giant is exactly what the 'Caps will face on Saturday when they host Los Angeles FC. The Black and Gold sit high atop the Major League Soccer standings with a seven-point cushion on their nearest competition and are coming off a decisive 3-1 victory over Dallas FC on Wednesday. Vancouver (6-8-3) remains undaunted, though, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "They win almost every ga

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Canada's women's Volleyball Nations League campaign ends with loss to Netherlands

    Canada's women's indoor volleyball team fell 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 23-25) to the Netherlands, bringing its Volleyball Nations League campaign to a close on Sunday in Calgary. Calgary native Alexa Gray and Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., led Canada with 22 points. Celeste Plak tallied a team-high 19 for the Dutch. Canada finished its four-game stint at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex with a 1-3 record, having beat Turkey, then suffer three straight losses to Serbia, Germany and the Netherlands. Th