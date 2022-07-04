The best 4th of July home and furniture deals at Wayfair, Amazon, Home Depot and more

Find impressive savings on furniture this 4th of July at Amazon, Target and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The 4th of July famously brings colorful fireworks to skylines across the country, but it also brings seriously stellar sales. Our favorite 4th of July sales offer some of the season's best deals on tech, appliances and furniture. If you've been planning to spruce up your outdoor space this summer with new patio furniture, upgrade your home office setup or refresh your home décor, today, July 4 is the day to do it and save.

There’s a lot more where this came from.Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

Right now, retail giants like Wayfair, Home Depot, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and more are hosting star-spangled 4th of July furniture sales with markdowns on couches, dressers, mattresses, home accents and so much more. Ahead, you'll find the best deals to take advantage of today, July 4—and be sure to check back, as we’ll be updating this page all day with new furniture and home deals.

The best 4th of July furniture deals you can shop

Discover the best 4th of July home and furniture sales that you can shop today at Wayfair, Lowe's and Target.

►What stores are open on July 4th? Here are the hours for Walmart, Costco, Target, and more

The best Amazon 4th of July furniture deals

Amazon’s 4th of July furniture deals include office chairs, console tables, barstools and more.

Story continues

The best Bed Bath & Beyond 4th of July furniture deals

Bed Bath & Beyond has you covered this 4th of July with furniture deals on side tables, ottomans and coffee tables.

The best Home Depot 4th of July furniture deals

Home Depot is offering up savings on accent tables, TV stands and more in celebration of the 4th of July.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop the best early Amazon deals before July 12

►Nordstrom Anniversary sale: Score early deals on beauty, fashion and home essentials

The best Lowe’s 4th of July furniture deals

Find tons of 4th of July markdowns on outdoor furniture, recliners and more at Lowe’s.

The best Macy’s 4th of July furniture deals

Macy’s is offering up to 60% home furnishings during its blowout 4th of July sale.

The best Target 4th of July furniture deals

Save on desks, bed frames and a whole lot more at Target thanks to its 4th of July furniture sale.

The best Walmart 4th of July furniture deals

Shop Walmart's 4th of July sale for impressive furniture deals for your entire home.

The best Wayfair 4th of July furniture deals

Score huge savings on all things home and outdoors during Wayfair’s 4th of July sale.

When is 4th of July 2022?

Independence Day is always celebrated on July 4th each year, landing today, July 4 this year. It’s a federal holiday in the United States, commemorating the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776.

When did 4th of July 2022 sales start?

Some of the biggest 4th of July sales started dropping in the days leading up to today including several huge 4th of July weekend sales running from Friday, July 1 through today, July 4. However, many big-box retailers like Wayfair, Home Depot, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and more are offering deals all week long.

Where should I shop for 4th of July furniture sales?

If you’re looking to score basic home furnishings at affordable price points, Amazon offers discounts on thousands of home items during major sales holidays, including the 4th of July. Wayfair, one of the biggest online retailers for furniture, has sale categories for every room of the home, making it easy to find deals on outdoor furniture, bedroom furniture—whatever you need. Home improvement stores Lowe’s and The Home Depot have expanded their furniture and decor offerings in recent years and are both running massive 4th of July-themed sales right now.

Additionally, other big-name retailers worth checking out include Overstock, Ashley Furniture and JCPenney—all of which have sales events happening now in honor of America’s birthday.

What are the best 4th of July furniture deals?

No matter your budget or style, there’s deals for everyone to shop during the 4th of July holiday weekend. With massive price cuts on everything from patio furniture to mattresses to home appliances, discounted home goods aren’t in short supply.

This sectional sofa at Macy’s is one of the best deals we’ve seen—discounted by more than $1,000 and highly rated by more than 500 shoppers. Meanwhile, if you’d like to upgrade your outdoor setup, this top-rated patio dining set is more than $250 off, and a favorite of more than 1,500 Wayfair customers.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 4th of July furniture sales: Home deals at Wayfair, Target, Amazon