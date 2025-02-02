Bayern Munich Drops January Interest in £52M-Rated Man Utd, PSG Transfer Target

Christopher Nkunku’s future at Chelsea are increasingly uncertain, with top European clubs showing interest in the forward. According to Graeme Bailey of TBR Football, the 27-year-old could leave Stamford Bridge as soon as January, as his representatives explore possible moves.

Since joining Chelsea from RB Leipzig for £52 million in 2023, Nkunku has struggled to secure a regular starting role, fueling speculation about his next destination.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Paris Saint-Germain are seriously considering returning him to Ligue 1, though no official offer has been made. Meanwhile, Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claims Bayern Munich is eager to sign him right away.

The German side have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Nkunku on a long-term contract, with all terms settled. The forward is said to be keen on leaving Stamford Bridge before the January transfer window closes.

Bayern Munich’s latest stance on Christopher Nkunku

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Nkunku’s future has been under scrutiny this January, with limited playing time at Stamford Bridge. The attacker has started only three Premier League games for Chelsea and has been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

While the Bavarians have decided not to pursue Nkunku this winter, Sport Bild’s Christian Falk reports that they are likely to renew their interest in the summer.

This past week, TEAMtalk reported that Manchester United still hold interest in Nkunku ahead of deadline day. The report also states that the Frenchman is considering a move to Bayern and feels confident he can succeed in the Bundesliga, having previously thrived at RB Leipzig.