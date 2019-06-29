Ravens QB Robert Griffin III: Our new offense will 'shock some people'

Now the backup in Baltimore, Robert Griffin III said their new offensive scheme will "shock some people" this fall. (Scott Winters/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens have officially moved on from Joe Flacco, who led the organization for nearly a full decade.

Now, with Flacco off to the Denver Broncos, Lamar Jackson has officially been tabbed as the next quarterback in Baltimore. That move for Jackson also bumps up quarterback Robert Griffin III, who is now the No. 2 man for the Ravens.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

While Griffin has bounced around quite a bit since he was the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, and had his battles with injuries, the 29-year-old is ready to embrace his role with the Ravens — in an offense that he thinks will catch people off guard this fall.

“I’ve got to make sure I understand the offense, forward and backward,” Griffin said, via the Ravens. “The offense will look different. I think we’ll shock some people with what we’re going to do. If we need to run it 60 times, we can do it. But if we need to throw it 30 to 40 times, we can also do it. I think that’s what we’re working on, to make sure we have those capabilities.”

The Ravens ran the ball more than anyone else in the league last season, running on more than 65 percent of their plays throughout the year. While that strategy worked in part, Baltimore won six of its last seven games to earn a playoff berth for the first time since 2014, Griffin said they’re working on diversifying their offense — something newly promoted offensive coordinator Greg Roman has been tasked with.

Griffin, after not playing in the 2017 season, threw just six passes for 21 yards last year in Baltimore. He agreed to a two-year, $4 million deal with the organization in March.

Story continues

While he said his goal is to become a true franchise quarterback again, like he was on track to be in his first two years in the league with Washington, Griffin’s focus right now is simply on improving with Baltimore — a place that has welcomed him in with open arms.

“I’m happy to be here, I’m excited to be here, I love this place, I love this organization,” Griffin said, via the Ravens. “They’ve treated me well. I have bigger goals in mind, and those goals start with the Baltimore Ravens. So I have to make sure I do everything I can to be the best for the Baltimore Ravens. “My ultimate goal is to become a franchise quarterback. At 29, I believe that’s still attainable. But that’s going to come from the work, making the most of all opportunities. I feel like I’m a better quarterback than I’ve ever been. If called upon, I can’t wait to showcase it.”

More from Yahoo Sports: