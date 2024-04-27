Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE!

Chelsea head to Villa Park this evening in desperate need of a boost after a humbling and humiliating 5-0 loss to Arsenal in midweek. It was a result, and performance, to bring the Blues back down to earth after an eight-game unbeaten streak had lifted spirits at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino has since been dealt with fresh injuries, including to the likes of Raheem Sterling, while Malo Gusto is still sidelined, but talisman Cole Palmer is back after an illness ruled him out of the Emirates Stadium thrashing. Chelsea cannot afford another defeat as they look to qualify for Europe next season.

Villa, meanwhile, can all but secure a top-four finish, and Champions League football, with a victory tonight. Another three points would open up a nine-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham, albeit having played three more games. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea latest updates

Kick-off: 8pm, Villa Park

How to watch: TNT Sports

Aston Villa team news: Luiz returns after suspension

Chelsea team news: Palmer back but injuries mount

Score prediction

Chelsea team news

17:56 , Alex Young

Chelsea have Cole Palmer back from illness but that is the end of the positive team news tonight.

Malo Gusto, along with Palmer, sat out the 5-0 defeat to Arsenal and will again be missing this weekend, and is joined by Raheem Sterling and Carney Chukwuemeka as Mauricio Pochettino’s injury crisis deepens. There are now 12 first-team players unavailable.

Sterling is out with a back problem, Chukwuemeka’s knee issues have resurfaced, and Gusto is still not fit after injuring himself in the defeat to Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. However, Palmer’s return is a boost as the 20-goal Premier League Golden Boot-chaser returns after missing the defeat to Arsenal.

Enzo Fernandez has also been ruled out for the season after opting to have groin surgery. Reece James and Levi Colwill have joined Christopher Nkunku by stepping up their recovery to join in partial team training sessions but are unavailable to play at Villa Park.

Story continues

(REUTERS)

Aston Villa team news

17:48 , Alex Young

Aston Villa can welcome Douglas Luiz back after a suspension and the midfielder should start despite Morgan Rogers impressive form.

Otherwise, it should be a case of as you were for Unai Emery, who still has Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings (all knee), Jacob Ramsey (foot), Alex Moreno (calf) and Nicolo Zaniolo (knock) out injured.

[object Object] (AFP via Getty Images)

Nizaar Kinsella at Villa Park

17:40 , Alex Young

It’s cold and wet as dark clouds gather over Villa Park.

Chelsea are right up against it with 12 players out injured. They’ve also only won once outside of London in the Premier League and that was at Luton in the commuter belt.

It’s hard to feel optimistic but this was the ground for Chelsea’s best performance in the FA Cup. Can they tap into that inspiration?

Where to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea

17:35 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Welcome

17:28 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Chelsea from Villa Park.

Chelsea, and Mauricio Pochettino, know they need a reaction after that defeat to Arsenal as their hopes of qualifying for Europe take hit after hit.

Villa, meanwhile, can move nine points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with another victory, albeit having played three more games.

Kick-off is at 8pm. Stick with us.