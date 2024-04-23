Arsenal kit 2024-25: Why Gunners are replacing club crest with cannon

Arsenal will play with the iconic cannon on all three of their kits next season as opposed to the club crest.

The club have previously used the cannon instead of the crest before, such as for last season’s away kit.

Next season, however, will be the first time that the cannon has featured on all three of Arsenal’s kit.

The club crest will remain an important part of Arsenal’s iconography and it will still feature regularly, including on the artwork that was wrapped around Emirates Stadium last season.

Arsenal have a rich history of previous crests, including the Art Deco one from the 1930s that is displayed above the entrance to Highbury’s marble halls.

The club want to use the kit to recognise cultural reference points for Arsenal fans, as well as its history and tradition.

Arsenal are not the first club to use an alternative to their crest on kits, with Manchester United’s away shirt this season having a Red Devil symbol as a nod to their mascot. Liverpool have the liver bird on their shirts instead of their crest.

The current Arsenal crest, which is on the home kit this season, has been in use since 2002.

The last time Arsenal had a home shirt which used a cannon instead of the club crest was back in the 1989-90 season.

The emblem was used on this season’s third kit and also the black away shirt for last season, with both designs proving popular sellers among the fan base.