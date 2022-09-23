The answers to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter quiz

PA (PA)

Answers for 23 September quiz

Alberto Aquilani (Liverpool), Mario Balotelli (Manchester City, Liverpool), Nicola Berti (Spurs), Fabio Borini (Chelsea, Liverpool), Pierluigi Casiraghi (Chelsea), Bernardo Corradi (Manchester City), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Roberto Di Matteo (Chelsea), Andrea Dossena (Liverpool), Emerson (Chelsea), Jorginho (Chelsea), Gabriel Paletta (Liverpool), Christian Panucci (Chelsea), Guiseppe Rossi (Manchester United), Gianluca Vialli (Chelsea), Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea), Gianfranco Zola (Chelsea)

Answers for 16 September quiz

1962 (1 - Gerry Hitchens, Internazionale); 1982 (1 - Trevor Francis, Sampdoria); 1986 - Ray Wilkins, Mark Hateley, both Milan); 1986 (2 - Ray Wilkins, Mark Hateley, both Milan); 1990 (5 - Chris Woods, Terry Butcher, Gary Stevens, Trevor Steven, all Rangers; Chris Waddle, Marseille); 2002 (1 - Owen Hargreaves, Bayern Munich); 2006 (2 - David Beckham, Real Madrid; Owen Hargreaves, Bayern Munich); 2014 (1 - Fraser Forster, Celtic)

Answers for 9 September quiz

Glenn Hoddle, Mark Hughes, Harry Redknapp, Roy Hodgson, Brendan Rodgers, David Moyes, Mauricio Pochettino, Frank Lampard

Answers for 26 August quiz

Peter Reid (Manchester City 1993-94; Sunderland, 2002-03; Leeds United 2003-04); Phil Neal (Coventry City, 1994-95); Trevor Francis (Sheffield Wednesday, 1995-96); Alan Ball (Southampton, 1995-96); Bryan Robson (Middlesbrough, 2001-02); Glenn Hoddle (Tottenham Hotspur 2003-04); Sir Bobby Robson (Newcastle United, 2004-05); Paul Ince (Blackburn Rovers, 2008-09); Tony Adams (Portsmouth, 2008-09); Frank Lampard (Chelsea, 2020-21)

Answers for 19 August quiz

Stephen Pears (United 78-85, Liverpool 95-96); Peter Beardsley (United 82-83, Liverpool 87-91); Paul Ince (United 89-95, Liverpool 97-99); Michael Owen (Liverpool 97-04, United 09-12)

Answers for 12 August quiz

Ashley Cole, John Terry, Joe Cole, Glen Johnson, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Ray Parlour, Sol Campbell, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Stuart Taylor, Tony Gale, Tim Sherwood, Joe Gomez, David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand, Teddy Sheringham, Paul Ince, Frank Lampard

Answers for 5 August quiz

1999-2000, Everton 1-1 Manchester United; 2007-08, Manchester United 0-0 Reading; 2008-09, Manchester United 1-1 Newcastle United; 2015-16, Chelsea 2-2 Swansea City; 2016-17, Hull City 2-1 Leicester City; 2017-18, Chelsea 2-3 Burnley; 2021-22, Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester City

Answers for 29 July quiz

Man City 2018 (followed by league title in 2019), Man United 2010 (title in 2011) , Chelsea 2009 (title in 2010), Man United 2008 (title in 2009), Man United 2007 (title in 2008), Chelsea 2005 (title in 2006), Man United 1996 (title in 1997), Man United 1993 (title in 1994)

Answers for 22 July quiz

Jack Grealish, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ruben Dias, Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, Naby Keita, Alisson, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, Leroy Sane, David Luiz

Answers for 15 July quiz

Edwin van der Sar; Dennis Bergkamp; Nwankwo Kanu; Marc Overmars; Nigel De Jong; Jaap Stam; Arjen Robben; Mateja Kezman; Gini Wijnaldum; Alex; Ruud van Nistelrooy

Answers for 12 July quiz

Dimitar Berbatov (Bulgaria), Dejan Lovren (Croatia), Eidur Gudjohnsen (Iceland), Mario Balotelli (Italy), Igor Stepanovs (Latvia), Tomasz Kusczcak (Poland), Costel Pantilimon (Romania)

Answers for 8 July quiz

Nicolas Anelka (Arsenal, Chelsea), Henning Berg (Blackburn Rovers, Manchester United), Gael Clichy (Arsenal, Manchester City), Ashley Cole (Arsenal, Chelsea), Robert Huth (Chelsea, Leicester City), N’Golo Kante (Leicester City, Chelsea), Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City, Chelsea), James Milner (Manchester City, Liverpool), Carlos Tevez (Manchester United, Manchester City), Kolo Toure (Arsenal, Manchester City)

Answers for 1 July quiz

Roberto Firmino (71), Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho, Willian, Juninho Paulista, Oscar, Fernandinho.

Answers for 24 June quiz

Germany (eight times), Norway (twice) and Sweden (once).

Answers for 17 June quiz

Jurgen Klinsmann (11 goals); Cristiano Ronaldo (7); Luis Suarez (7); Harry Kane (6); James Rodriguez (6); Davor Suker (6); Thierry Henry (6); Asamoah Gyan (6); Dennis Bergkamp (6); Arjen Robben (6); Robin van Persie (6); Diego Forlan (6)

Answers for 10 June quiz

Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid); Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund); Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund); Joe Hart (Torino); Tammy Abraham (Roma); Fikayo Tomori (Milan); Wayne Rooney (DC United)

Answers for 3 June quiz

Gianfranco Zola, Stefan Schwarz, Patrick Kluivert, David Beckham, Laurent Blanc, Marcel Desailly, Khalid Boulahrouz, Deco, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Marco Materazzi, Asamoah Gyan, Wayne Rooney, Luis Suarez, John Heitinga

Answers for 27 May quiz

Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Raul Meireles (Chelsea), Fernando Torres, (Chelsea), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Borussia Dortmund), Jari Litmanen (Ajax), Mario Balotelli (Inter), Alvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid), Fernando Morientes (Real Madrid), Steve McManaman (Real Madrid), Nicolas Anelka (Real Madrid).

Answers for 20 May quiz

Everton 1994; Coventry City 1997; Everton 1998; Bradford City 2000; West Brom 2005; Wigan 2007; Wigan Athletic 2011

Answers for 13 May quiz

Ben Watson, Santi Cazorla, Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey, Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez, Per Mertesacker, Olivier Giroud, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Youri Tielemans

Answers for 6 May quiz

Bayer Leverkusen 2002, Milan 2005, Chelsea 2008, Bayern Munich 2012, Borussia Dortmund 2013

Answers for 29 April quiz

Romario; Lilian Thuram; Lothar Matthaus; Gigi Buffon; Mats Hummels; Miroslav Klose; Hugo Lloris; Paul Pogba; Kylian Mbappe; Antoine Griezmann; Gianluca Zambrotta; Cesc Fabregas; Gilberto Silva; Mauro Camoranesi