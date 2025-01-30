Ange Postecoglou beams with pride as Europa League win is 'made in Tottenham' after next generation shine

Proud: Postecoglou saw three Tottenham youngsters all score against Elfsborg (AP)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says the whole club should be proud after academy graduates Dane Scarlett, Damola Ajayi and Mikey Moore all scored in the 3-0 win over IF Elfsborg in the Europa League.

Scarlett, 20, and Ajayi, 19, opened their accounts for the club within moments of their introductions in the second half, while Moore also scored his first Spurs goal with a well-taken third in stoppage-time. A comfortable win ensured Postecoglou's side booked their place in the knockouts with a fourth-place finish in the Europa League table.

"It was 'made in Tottenham' tonight," Postecoglou said. "It’s brilliant for the club and I’m sure there are academy coaches and players who won’t sleep tonight because they are pretty excited. We have got a big week coming up and we have got to try to manage the load of our players and try to protect them.

"We kind of knew we would have to rely on some young players tonight, and all the way through this campaign to be honest.

"I thought they stood up really well. The whole group played well but we were going to need some young boys to make an impact and not just the three goalscorers. We had a couple of 18-year-olds in there [Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall] as well who continue to drive us on.

"So it is a great night for the club and something the whole academy should be proud of.

Mikey Moore was among the goals as Tottenham beat Elfsborg (Action Images via Reuters)

"It’s great [for me, too] but I think it’s a much prouder moment for the club itself," Postecoglou added. "That’s what academies are for. That’s what those three boys and others, who have played for us and were probably on the terraces at one time so our fans can relate to that.

"We're in a tough spot in the league obviously but I think that will be hugely enjoyable for everyone, just the fact that three young boys, three Tottenham lads have scored on a European night. I think it's just great for the club.

"My mind is now on Sunday [against Brentford] and trying to make sure we get our league form back to where it should be.

"I don’t know of many teams that are finishing European games like us with five or six teenagers on the field. It's a challenge for us, but credit to the lads. They’re just cracking on with it and the young boys are taking their opportunities.

"They'll all bear fruit in time. This exposure we've given them, the growth they've made, I'm sure they’ll all be encouraged and I think the rest of the academy will too, the young players in there, because they've seen the players they're sharing a dressing room with scoring for Tottenham on a European night. I'm sure it'll give a boost to the whole place."

Spurs will face AZ Alkmaar, Galatasaray, Real Sociedad or Midtjylland in the last-16 and have avoided an unwanted two-legged play-off next month.

"It’s been a pretty good European campaign for us," Postecoglou added. "We have had to deal with some adversity in it.

"Even the first game we played here I remember we were down to 10 men after about 10 minutes.

"We have dealt with it pretty well considering the group we have got. We have put ourselves in a great position. We are through to the round of 16 and have missed the play-off game which gives us a couple of more weeks to get players back.

"So hopefully by the time the knockout rounds come we will have some more fit bodies to help the group and it is an exciting challenge for us."