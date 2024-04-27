Along with missing Butler and Rozier, Heat also without Delon Wright for Game 3 vs. Celtics

Along with missing Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson because of injuries, the Miami Heat will also be without guard Delon Wright for Game 3 of its first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

Wright will miss Saturday night’s pivotal Game 3 at Kaseya Center because of what the Heat listed as a “personal family matter.” The first-round series between the top-seeded Celtics and eighth-seeded Heat is tied 1-1.

Heat mailbag: What’s the latest on Terry Rozier? Also, J-Rich and T-shirts

While Wright spent a few weeks out of the Heat’s rotation in the regular season after signing with Miami during the mid-February All-Star break, he played an important role off the bench in the first two games of the series.

In addition to Wright’s pesky perimeter defense, he has totaled 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 shooting from three-point range, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and zero turnovers in the first two games of the series. Wright logged 26 minutes in the Heat’s Game 1 loss and 20 minutes in the Heat’s Game 2 win.

Without Wright, the Heat can either use a shorter rotation or play veteran guard Patty Mills in his spot for Game 3. Mills did not play in the first two games of the series.

Meanwhile, the Celtics could have their full roster available for Game 3. Backup center Luke Kornet, who is Boston’s only player on the injury report, has been upgraded to probable after missing the first two games of the series with a calf strain.