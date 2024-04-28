Alabama transfer Nick Pringle commits to South Carolina hoops

Since the end of the season, South Carolina men’s basketball has been in need of a new and powerful presence in the paint. That hole, left by graduate transfer BJ Mack, has been closed.

The Gamecocks picked up 6-foot-10 forward Nick Pringle from Alabama on Saturday night while Pringle — who began his visit to South Carolina on Friday — was at the South Carolina baseball game with coach Lamont Paris.

Alabama transfer center Nick Pringle committed to South Carolina while on his visit.

It is the Gamecocks’ biggest get in the transfer portal this season, perhaps in the Paris era.

Pringle is from Seabrook, S.C., playing at Whale Branch High and earned a 2A state championship. He originally committed to Wofford for his freshman season before transferring to Dodge City Community College and finally landing at Alabama last season.

Last season Pringle — who will likely start at center for the Gamecocks — played in 36 games and averaged 3.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. He picked up three double-doubles during the season, including a season-best performance in the Elite Eight against Clemson with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Pringle was suspended twice last season, missing Alabama’s games against Arkansas State on Dec. 4 and against Georgia on Jan. 31.

Pringle was a South Carolina target since he entered the transfer portal last Tuesday afternoon, being a local product of the state and one who plays a position the Gamecocks have been searching to fill.

But this is now the third major addition for the Gamecocks in the past 10 days. Last week, four-star Lexington High product Cam Scott flipped from Texas to South Carolina. At 6-5, the versatile wing has a chance to start immediately.

A few days later, the Gamecocks brought in Missouri transfer Jordan Butler, a 7-foot Greenville native who didn’t play much as a freshman for the Tigers last season. But a program source noted that Butler will likely start on the bench but will rotate with Pringle and Collin Murray-Boyles, who will be USC’s starting forward,

South Carolina still needs to add a point guard in the portal, and it should be known that the Gamecoks hosted La Salle transfer PG Jhamir Brickus a few days ago.

South Carolina roster tracker