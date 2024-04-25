Alabama reigns supreme among schools with most NFL draft picks in first round over past 10 years

The National Football Selection Meeting, as late NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle called it, gives teams that struggle to consistently put a good product on the field a chance to reset and build hope for the future instantly.

These days, it’s known as the NFL draft, although lately it's seemed more like the Alabama Invitational, as Crimson Tide players have, over the past decade, littered rosters throughout the league because of their success in college.

Whether general managers have buyer’s remorse on some draft picks remains to be seen, but what is clear is that Power 5 college football teams, especially those in the SEC and Big Ten, tend to be where the focus is when NFL teams are looking at their draft boards.

Alabama also has had multiple first-round picks in each of the past seven years and the most overall selections with 77, followed by LSU with 72 draftees and Southern California with 66.

Here are the college teams with the most first-round NFL picks over the past 10 years:

30 – Alabama

23 – Ohio State

17 – Georgia

15 – Clemson

12 – LSU, Florida

10 – Michigan

8 – Louisville, USC, Washington,

7 – Florida State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M

6 – Miami (FL), TCU

5 – UCLA, Virginia Tech

4 – Auburn, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford

3 – Arizona State, Boston College, Houston, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi State, NC State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UCF, Utah, Wisconsin

2 – Arkansas, Duke, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota State, Texas, Tulsa, West Virginia

1 – Alabama State, Baylor, Boise State, Buffalo, California, Chattanooga, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, San Diego State, Temple, UConn, Utah State, UTSA, Wake Forest, Washington State, Western Michigan, Wyoming

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft 2024: Colleges with most first round picks in past 10 years