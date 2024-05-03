Hurricanes-Rangers second-round NHL playoff series start date announced

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers will meet in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the second time in three seasons, and the teams now know when that series will start.

Following the conclusion of Game 6 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs on Thursday night — the Leafs winning to force a Game 7 — the National Hockey League announced the second round series between the President’s Trophy-winning Rangers and division rival Hurricanes will begin on Sunday, May 5. The time for Game 1 is still yet to be determined.

The Canes and Rangers played three times in the regular season, with the Rangers winning two of the meetings and the Canes one. On Nov. 2, 2023, the Rangers won, 2-1. The Hurricanes found their offense and returned the favor on Jan. 2 in a 6-1 win. The Rangers won the rubber match in a goaltending duel on March 12, 1-0.

This story is developing and will be updated.