2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Teased for the First Time

CHEVROLET

It's been over 5 years since Chevrolet graced us with a proper Corvette ZR1 and the wait is almost over. Chevrolet teased the reveal of a new C8-generation Corvette ZR1 in a YouTube video posted on Wednesday.

Building on the lineage of the C8 Corvette and its Stingray, Z06, and E-Ray lineup, we expect the 2025 Corvette ZR1 to be the most extreme, hypercar-fighting version yet.

Chevrolet

With only a vague silhouette shown in the teaser, the angular C8 body will likely follow in the footsteps of previous ZR1 models, adding functional aerodynamic bodywork all around. Similarly, with an available 670-hp, naturally-aspirated, flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V-8 from the Z06 variant, the sound emanating from the video suggests the ZR1 will be rocking a high-power V-8 as well.

Updating...

You Might Also Like