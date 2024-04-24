2024 NFL mock draft roundup: Where is QB Jayden Daniels predicted to go in the NFL Draft?

The last time an LSU quarterback won the Heisman, the team that drafted him wound up going to the Super Bowl within three years. Of course, at best, Jayden Daniels was always going to be the No. 2 option for the 2024 NFL Draft class. No one is going to pass up a generational prospect like Caleb Williams. However, given Daniels' dominance in 2023, you'd think there'd be more certainty about his draft position as we approach the big day. That doesn't appear to be the case though.

There is still much debate on where Daniels will be selected. While the consensus seems to be that he will fall at No. 2 to the Washington Commanders, there is still a sizable chance that other top quarterback prospects like Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy, or even a receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. could go in front of him. Of course, the most likely outcome is still second overall, but that little bit of doubt in everyone's minds still lingers.

Here is where the latest predictions have Daniels going in the first round.

Jayden Daniels 2024 NFL draft predictions

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY: Washington Commanders, No. 2 overall

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz writes, "It's a long way away from a consensus, but Daniels is hard to shake as the Commanders' potential target at No. 2. The Heisman Trophy winner's command from the pocket and ability to rip off big gains as a runner will be attractive features to whichever team drafts him."

Seth Walder, ESPN: Washington Commanders, No. 2 overall

Seth Walder explains that while no quarterback is a lock for the second overall pick, Daniels is the most likely to be called at that position. Walder's model gives Daniels a 49% chance to be taken second overall. While that doesn't sound great, it's still more than double the next most likely player, UNC quarterback Drake Maye, at 21%.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Washington Commanders, No. 2 overall

Wilson writes, "No player improved more over the last 12 months than Jayden Daniels. He has a big arm, throws with touch to all three levels and has the athleticism to rip off 50-yard runs and make it look easy."

Pro Football Focus: Denver Broncos, No. 3 overall

In a shocking move, Pro Football Focus has Daniels being taken third overall. However, it won't be the New England Patriots picking in that position. It will be the Denver Broncos who will trade up to grab their QB of the future. The PFF team writes, "With many quarterback-needy teams potentially looking to move up to secure a signal-caller, Denver could get aggressive here. Daniels has the sound mechanics and touch to attack all levels of the field in Sean Payton's offense, as well as the out-of-structure ability to take the system to the next level the Broncos had hoped for when acquiring Russell Wilson."

Eric Edholm, NFL.com: Washington Commanders, No. 2 overall

Edholm writes, "It feels like Daniels is the Commanders’ man. His age and experience make sense for a team with Marcus Mariota as the presumed other starting option."

2024 NFL Draft odds: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

According to latest NFL Draft odds from BetMGM, the Washington Commanders are the favorites to draft Daniels. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2024.

Currently, the Washington Commanders (-450) are the favorites to land Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall. The New England Patriots (+350), Las Vegas Raiders (+500), and Minnesota Vikings (+900) are the three teams with the next-best odds.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

Where: Campus Marius Park at Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan

When: Thursday, April 25-Saturday, April 27, 2024

Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Stream: NFL+, ESPN+, fuboTV

