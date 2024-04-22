2024 NFL draft selections: Teams with most picks in this year's draft

The 2024 NFL draft is approaching, and in the coming days, some teams will be adding a plethora of rookies to its roster for next season.

There are a total of 257 picks in this year's NFL draft, but not all of the 32 teams in the league have the same amount of picks. There are trades teams have made to gain or lose a draft pick, and the NFL also awards compensatory draft picks to teams that lost more free agents than it acquired in terms of value. Teams can also be penalized by losing draft picks if they committed a league violation. As a result, some teams end up with only a few draft selections, while others will be boosting their roster with several new additions.

Here are the teams with the most picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Of course, this could change with any trades during the draft.

A helmet with the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit logo at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino.

Teams with most picks in 2024 NFL draft

There's a three-way tie for the most picks in the draft heading into the first round. The Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams each have 11 draft picks.

Only six teams have double-digit draft selections this year, with the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers owning 10 picks.

Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL draft picks

Here are the draft picks the Cardinals have, and who they acquired the pick from in a trade:

Round 1: No. 4

Round 1: No. 27 (from Houston Texans)

Round 2: No. 35

Round 3: No. 66

Round 3: No. 71 (from Tennessee Titans)

Round 3: No. 90 (from Houston Texans)

Round 4: No. 104

Round 5: No. 138

Round 5: No. 62 (from Houston Texans)

Round 6: No. 186 (from Minnesota Vikings)

Round 7: No. 226 (from New York Giants)

Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL draft picks

Here are the draft picks the Packers have, and who they acquired the pick from in a trade:

Round 1: No. 25

Round 2: No. 41 (from New York Jets)

Round 2: No. 58

Round 3: No. 88

Round 3: No. 91 (from Buffalo Bills)

Round 4: No. 126

Round 5: No. 169

Round 6: No. 202

Round 6: No. 219

Round 7: No. 245

Round 7: No. 255

Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL draft picks

Here are the draft picks the Rams have, and who they acquired the pick from in a trade:

Round 1: No. 19

Round 2: No. 52

Round 3: No. 83

Round 3: No. 99

Round 5: No. 154

Round 5: 155 (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

Round 6: No. 196

Round 6: No. 209

Round 6: No. 213

Round 6: No. 217

Round 7: No. 254

