American League rolls to eighth straight All-Star Game win, Vladimir Guerrero wins MVP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays is now the youngest MVP in All-Star Game history. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The American League dominance at the All-Star Game continued on Tuesday night.

The AL, after jumping out to a quick 4-0 lead, rolled to a 5-2 win over the National League at Coors Field in Denver. That win marked their eighth straight win in the contest dating back to 2013.

Is the American League a dynasty?!



That's 8 straight #AllStarGame wins for the AL! pic.twitter.com/T0zb5UTN6b — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2021

Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the game's MVP, after he hit a deep hime run in the third inning to give the AL an early 2-0 lead. At 22, he's now the youngest MVP in league history.

22 years old and already a superstar.



Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is your @Chevrolet #AllStarGame MVP! pic.twitter.com/ZjAFvYodn0 — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2021

Vlad Jr. wins MVP after deep home run

Guerrero absolutely smashed a home run in the third inning, and left Tatis stunned out in the outfield in the process.

Guerrero drilled a 468-foot shot over the left field wall off of Corbin Burnes to put the AL up 2-0. Tatis, who was already on the screen on the Fox broadcast, instantly threw his hands onto his head.

OH MY WORD VLAD JR.



He just destroyed that ball.



Tatis Jr's reaction 😂 He knew it was gone right away. pic.twitter.com/wLMff6XJZb — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 14, 2021

Guerrero already has 28 home runs this season, second only behind Ohtani. He is now the second-youngest player in All-Star history to hit a home run in the game, and claimed the 200th homer in the game's history.

The Fox Deportes call was incredibly fun, too, as Dominican rapper El Alfa El Jefe was in the booth when Guerrero — whose dad was born in the Dominican Republic — hit his homer.

El Alfa El Jefe was in the Fox Deportes booth for that homer and he took over the commentary pic.twitter.com/mm8nRXMcqD — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 14, 2021

He honored his dad with a custom glove of the two of them, back when his dad played for the Montreal Expos.

How it started ➡️ how it's going



Vladdy's All-Star glove is epic. pic.twitter.com/coY6zE1eON — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2021

Guerrero then hit an RBI in the fifth, sending Teoscar Hernandez home to put them up by three. Xander Bogaerts then hit a single to right immediately after to hit Cedric Mullins in, giving them a 4-0 lead.

Shohei Ohtani’s historic first inning

Angels star Shohei Ohtani made history on Tuesday night, and had a near-perfect opening inning in Denver.

Ohtani became the first player in league history to make an All-Star game as both a pitcher and a position player, and he started out the game for the AL.

He led off for the AL, though grounded out to start the game. He then took the mound and got Fernando Tatis Jr. out on a fly ball and both Max Muncy and Nolan Arenado on groundouts to end the inning almost instantly.

As far as opening innings go, Ohtani had a great one.

And, perhaps most importantly, he got the win.

J.T. Realmuto finally puts NL on the board

Finally, in the bottom of the fifth inning, the NL made it onto the board.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a home run of his own 430-feet out to right field for their first run of the game.

J. T. Realmuto with a shot and the NL is on the board 💪pic.twitter.com/IUHjgug0cd — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) July 14, 2021

Any momentum from that, however, didn’t last long. Rays catcher Mike Zunino responded a homer of his own in the next inning to put the AL back up by four.

GONE.@RaysBaseball C Mike Zunino gets in on the scoring party for the AL! pic.twitter.com/eMupH0JuO0 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 14, 2021

Padres third baseman stole home for the NL in the bottom of the sixth, but that’s all they could get on the board with the bases loaded.

They came close a few times the rest of the way — the NL had the bases loaded again in the eighth, but couldn’t get anyone in their, either — but it was too late. The AL rolled through to the three-run win.

MLB gives Billye Aaron standing ovation

Just like it did the day before during the home run derby, the league honored Hank Aaron ahead of the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

The Atlanta braves legend and former home run king died in January. He was 86.

Aaron’s late wife, Billye Aaron, received a standing ovation at home plate ahead of the game at Coors Field after Aaron Judge and Freddie Freeman walked out with her. The field also had two No. 44 decals in the outfield.

Players and fans give a standing ovation to Mrs. Billye Aaron as her late husband, Hank Aaron, is honored at the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/UwwHwWAumx — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 14, 2021

All competitors in the home run derby honored the Hall of Famer by wearing his No. 44 on Monday night, too.

