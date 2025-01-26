New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings, 01/25/2025
Watch the Game Highlights from New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings, 01/25/2025
The gap between the Knicks and Bucks might be wider than the Eastern Conference standings indicate.
The QB, projected as a top-two pick ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, will not participate in practice or the game, but will meet with teams at the event.
The Astros don't have a ton of room for Alex Bregman if he re-signs with the team.
Sanders is widely viewed as one of the top two quarterback prospects in this upcoming draft.
Mougey has spent more than a decade with Denver in a variety of roles, and was promoted to assistant GM in 2022.
With Opening Day less than nine weeks away, here are five early predictions for 2025.
Utah Hockey Club has three months to present more evidence and argue its case to win a trademark for "Yeti" or "Yetis."
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about Ichiro, C.C. Sabathia and Billy Wagner getting elected to the Hall of Fame, the Dodgers introducing Roki Sasaki and the Braves solidifying their lineup and outfield by signing Jurickson Profar.
"I will 100% be honest with you: I’d love to be a head coach," Schottenheimer told Yahoo Sports two summers ago. Now he gets his chance. What will it look like in Dallas?
Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab react to the hirings of Pete Carroll as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach and Liam Coen as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach and preview the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills & Kansas City Chiefs.
It's time to honor the best performers from the season's first half.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the catcher position.
It's the last two-game slate of the NFL season. Scott Pianowski helps you build your daily fantasy lineups.
The Commanders are 6-point underdogs at the Eagles and the Bills are 2-point underdogs at the Chiefs.
Who should represent the East in this year's All-Star festivities? Here's our 12-man roster.
Profar hit 24 home runs and drove in 85 runs with the San Diego Padres last season.
Following the National Championship, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look ahead to the 2025 college football season, projecting who will be the best teams in the country.
After commissioner Adam Silver talked about the possibility of an NBA Europe league on Thursday, Wemby shined with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five blocks in a Spurs rout.
Ichiro joined Derek Jeter as the only Hall of Famers who fell one vote shy of being unanimous selections.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald preview Championship Week of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, diving deep into Commanders vs. Eagles and Bills vs. Chiefs. They also preview the Shrine Bowl and take a look into the mailbag.