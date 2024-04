The Canadian Press

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Lockett looked to his right and made note of one of the most noticeable changes inside the Seattle Seahawks facility with Mike Macdonald now in charge as head coach. The basketball hoop inside the team auditorium that was the center of so much activity under the previous regime is no longer there. “That was really the weirdest thing because I really walked over there to grab a basketball and was like, ‘it’s not even there,’” Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said Wednesda