Xander Schauffele makes history to win PGA Championship

Yahoo Sports' Jay Busbee reacts to Xander Schauffele shooting a historic -21 to win his first major championship.

Video Transcript

The 2024 PGA championship is history and history is what absolutely was made here today at Valhalla Golf Club.

Xander Shaley had not won a major championship yet.

He goes out and shoots a minus 21 a record in major championships to claim the victory.

Get his first major.

Get that when you're gonna win a major monkey off of his back and absolutely establish himself as one of the best players of his generation.

Now, spare a thought for Bryson Demba.

He shoots a minus 20 up until today that was tied for the lowest score ever in a major des Shaba ends up losing and not getting in a playoff.

So it was a tough run for him, but it was a great run for Xander Scalley who time after time after time managed to make the necessary saves the necessary birdies.

He managed to, to hold off on any problems that cropped up from the bogey that he made on number 10.

And he held on to win from wire to wire in a performance that we're gonna be looking back for a long time.

Now, Xander Sly, your 2024 PGA champion an outstanding tournament from a beautiful location here in Kentucky.