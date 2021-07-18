WSJ Opinion: Critical Race Theory Runs into Parents

The Canadian Press

Atlanta United’s disappointing 2021 record has cost coach Gabriel Heinze his job. Atlanta United fired Heinze on Sunday. Assistant coach Rob Valentino was named interim head coach. Atlanta United said “a variety of issues relating to the day-to-day leadership of the team” led to the change. Certainly the team's record was a factor. Atlanta United is 2-4-7 and 10th in the Eastern Conference. “This was certainly not a decision we wanted to make at this point in our season, but it was the right one