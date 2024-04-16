Is WR Xavier Worthy a perfect fit for the Rams? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Matt Harmon and Rotogrinders' Jordan Vanek discuss a dream fantasy scenario where Texas WR Xavier Worthy falls to the LA Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

JORDAN VANEK: How could you look at Xavier Worthy's 4.2 and knowing--

MATT HARMON: Oh, boy.

JORDAN VANEK: I think Josh McDaniel-- put him with Cooper Kupp and Puka. Talk about the space he's going to create in that motion. Sean McVay looking at that with Mike McDaniel behind him. I don't know. This whole tree where the whole entire Washington Commanders group with Slowik and McVay, I feel like they all want to go after some of the same type of players because it's just who they are.

You add Xavier Worthy into that group, because it just doesn't matter what they do motion-wise, and you give him some of the work ethic that Cooper Kupp and Puka obviously displayed to get where they're at, that type of offense would be terrifying. I don't know how to defend it. It would be similar to the way that Miami is.

And it's like you just got to hope that Tua or Stafford kind of have a bad day. Or you can beat them up on the O-line. But, oof, that offense with Xavier Worthy just causing chaos pre-snap for Puka and Cooper Kupp to just get leverage because people have to communicate, it's one of those picks that I would see if they decided to stay at that pick.

MATT HARMON: Dude, you just melted my face off with this. I don't have a face anymore because of what you just said. And here's the thing. They got Tutu Atwell, for the first time in his career, kind of working on those plays a little bit last year. But you take Xavier Worthy, and you put him in that position, I think you're maybe 2Xing your value of those plays.

I don't have a first-round grade on Xavier Worthy. I have a priority second-round pick grade on Xavier Worthy. But if a team like the Rams drafts him, because I think they'll get the most use out of him for all the reasons we just said-- that's where we talk about that post-draft analysis. I'm going to feel very differently about him as a player.