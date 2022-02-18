Why the men's Olympic hockey tournament fell short

CBC

A wild final day of the round robin in women's curling at the Olympics ended in heartbreak for Canada's Jennifer Jones. The Canadian team defeated Denmark 10-4 in eight ends at the Ice Cube on Thursday, but that wasn't good enough as results in the other games didn't go their way, and Jones' rink was eliminated from playoff contention in Beijing. Jones was attempting to win her second gold medal after reaching the top of the podium in 2014 in Sochi. That was the last time Canada won an Olympic m