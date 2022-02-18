Why the men's Olympic hockey tournament fell short

Local Journalism Initiative
Since its inception, the so-called Freedom Convoy has evolved into a movement that is intended to be the voice for all who are against government instituted COVID-19 pandemic mandates and restrictions, including mask-wearing, vaccine passports, and gathering limits. Now, more than two weeks into the protest, tensions are rising significantly at the epicentre of the protest, with many predicting that a peaceful end is no longer possible. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has not budged r