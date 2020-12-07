Webster addresses positive COVID-19 cases
The Toronto Raptors announced on Monday that 3 members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19. GM Bobby Webster discussed the go-forward plan and what the next few days look like with media.
The Steelers will not be going 16-0 this season.
Don't sleep on the New York Giants, who are quietly building a strong, sustainable program.
Harden is more than entitled to want out of Houston. But he could certainly make life easier on all involved by showing up and being professional.
Donald Trump will get at least one more college football game under his belt before leaving office.
Brian O’Nora, an MLB umpire since 1999, was arrested in Ohio after soliciting a prostitute online
Gase's anger and decision to fire Williams appears to throw cold water on theories that Sunday's play call was part of a tank-for-Trevor plan.
It’s unclear if those who tested positive are players or other members of Toronto’s staff.
Toronto attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo has been named Major League Soccer's 2020 Most Valuable Player.Pozuelo had nine goals and 10 assists during the coronavirus-shortened regular season, even while the Reds played part of the year in Connecticut because of travel restrictions in Canada.“I’m very proud because this means a lot and maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, when I start seeing more news, I will believe that I’ve won this award,” he said. “But I’m very proud to represent Toronto. And I know it’s easy to say that I won the award, but it’s something that takes a lot of work to get here.”Pozuelo's 10 assists were tied for the league lead with Houston's Darwin Quintero and Seattle's Nicolas Lodeiro. He had four goals and two assists during September, earning league Player of the Month honours.Pozuelo is the second Toronto player to win the MVP award, following Sebastian Giovinco in 2015.The 29-year-old from Sevilla, Spain, has been with the Reds for the past two seasons. He finished with 12 goals and 12 assists last year, including two goals and an assist in his MLS debut.“Poz had a great season, and we are very happy that he is receiving this award,” Toronto general manager Ali Curtis said in a statement. “We also believe that while the MVP is given to one, it is an award that is reflective of the group. This year was challenging in so many ways, but Poz is a competitor, he’s passionate about the game, and he is more than deserving of this award.”Pozuelo finished with 35.35% of the overall vote for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi of LAFC was runner-up and Lodeiro finished third in the poll of players, technical staffs and select members of the media.In a conference call with reporters, Pozuelo said he feels he'll only get better.“I believe in myself, I know I can play good, and I try to do that," he said. "But I feel like I played three, four, five years at a very good level and next year I’ll try to do the same.Toronto finished the regular season 13-5-5 and second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Reds were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by upstart Nashville.Toronto coach Greg Vanney announced last week that he is stepping down and the Reds have started the search for a new coach.Pozuelo credited Vanney for guiding him over the past two seasons.“Vanney is a very good coach and a very good person and he helped me a lot to win this MVP. I want to say thank you to the coach,” he said. “He leaves now, and next year we’ll adapt to another coach. But I want to say thank you because with him I won this trophy.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsAnne M. Peterson, The Associated Press
LeBron James kept his mask on for the drive.
Watch the full game highlights of the Week 13 matchup between the Washington Football Team and the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
"I pretty much went and begged ... to be able to play."
Climbing, skateboarding and surfing were also confirmed for Paris as traditional Olympic sports saw cuts.
Load management is always a challenge when it comes to playing fantasy hoops. Let's examine the potential impact amid NBA policy changes aimed at avoiding stars resting for high-profile games.
The Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss game has been called off for the second time this season.
Did Alex Smith know what he was doing when he carried the football to the sideline against the Steelers?
Rooney Rule and the numerous alterations to it be damned, only three of the last 20 head coaching hires were non-white.
Bam Adebayo grew up in a single-wide trailer with his mom in North Carolina.
Somehow, the Giants have arisen from the wreckage of the NFC East to look ... decent!
TORONTO — Canada's Olympic and Paralympic swim trials will be contracted to reduce the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Canada's Olympic and Paralympic swim teams for this summer's Tokyo Games will be named following the April 7-11 trials at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. Each race at Olympic trials will be limited to 20 swimmers invited to compete, as opposed to previous trials open to all Canadian swimmers registered with a club. The women's 100-metre butterfly in 2016, for example, had 70 entrants. Swimmers won't qualify for a final via heats and semifinals. Each event will be two 10-lane timed heats with the fastest times determining the winners. Paralympic races will be multi-class timed finals of a maximum of 15 swimmers per event. Swimming Canada will post a ranked list of swimmers eligible to receive invitations by Dec. 22. Invitations will be issued starting Jan. 6. "In this global COVID-19 pandemic, we have to make health and safety the priority, along with allowing for the best possible performance from our athletes who will be invited to the trials,” Swimming Canada high-performance director John Atkinson said Monday in a statement. Canada's open-water swim trials scheduled April 17-18 on Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands are cancelled. Canada's berths in the Olympic Marathon Swim qualifier May 29-30 in Fukuoka, Japan will be contested at the pool trials in Toronto. “We do not take the decisions announced today lightly," Atkinson said. "We strive to ensure all in swimming are aware of the decisions and why we are taking them, and to give our athletes time to make plans based on the decisions. “While some of the decisions may not be popular, we determined this was the best alternative after a great deal of work went into considering multiple scenarios.” Swimming Canada also announced a Canadian swim team will not compete Aug. 8-19 in the 2021 Summer World University Games in Chengdu, China. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. The Canadian Press
The weekend did little to settle the uneasiness that executive director Bobby Ray was feeling after the Northern Ontario Curling Association cancelled its playdowns and announced it would invite last season's winners to compete at the national championships in the Calgary bubble. It's believed to be the first time that Northern Ontario has not held provincial championships in the organization's history, the NOCA said. Board members voted to cancel or postpone a variety of competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was very challenging," Ray said Monday. "In fact, as we have this conversation my stomach still feels a little bit unwell. That's not uncommon with the last couple days. I'm feeling some heartbreak." The decision affects a number of junior competitions and senior events. At the elite team level, reigning Northern Ontario champion Team Brad Jacobs has accepted the invitation to represent Northern Ontario at the Brier. Team Krista McCarville received an invite for the Scotties but her rink is "presently deliberating due to travel restrictions," the association said. The prospect of competition cancellations had been discussed extensively in recent months, Ray said, but that didn't make the final decision any easier. "We've had conversations that were hours and hours long," he said. "I saw people involved in the decision shed tears at some moments. It's not a decision that anybody was wanting to make." Longtime curling coach Rick Lang, who has worked with the Jacobs and McCarville teams, believes it was the right call, especially given the many travel restrictions in place throughout the sizable Northern Ontario region. "I think most teams -- even the ones that don't get to go -- are agreeing with it because a lot of teams would have had huge challenges in actually getting to a provincial championship (with) the health risks that are there," he said from Thunder Bay, Ont. The representation model is one that other provinces and territories may end up following as well in this most unusual curling season. The 16-team fields at the Scotties and Brier are primarily filled with winners from playdowns that are traditionally held in January and February. Some provinces have zone and regional qualifiers before their championships too. However, with COVID-19 numbers on the rise throughout the country and many curling clubs closed altogether, many play-in events are not on firm ground. Saskatchewan's curling association recently announced that Estevan, Sask., will not host its Jan. 30-Feb. 7 playdowns as scheduled. An alternate plan was not unveiled, but CurlSask said it has four scenarios to determine representatives for the nationals. The Quebec playdowns set for Jan. 24-31 have been scrubbed. Quebec Curling is holding a Jan. 28-31 timeslot for a potential modified event if the provincial situation "significantly improves in the New Year." If required, teams would be picked for the Brier and Scotties through a selection process involving its board of directors and a Curling Canada committee, Quebec Curling said. Other provinces and territories are said to be reviewing their options and protocols in case backup plans are needed. It should make for a wild, wacky and unprecedented leadup to the start of bubble play around Feb. 20. "I think there's a lot of pent-up competitiveness in all of the teams ," said Lang. "Regardless of who ends up playing, it's going to be a great lineup there. "I really think that a lot of people at home are eager to see some great curling, be entertained, and get their minds off this pandemic. So I really hope it happens." Dates have not been finalized for most events but the Scotties will likely go first, followed by the Brier, mixed doubles, world men's championship and two Grand Slams. "It's not the way that anyone was dreaming it up or that anybody had thought about a Brier or Scotties being before," Ray said. "But I think if Curling Canada has a safe and responsible way of hosting a national championship for the athletes, for the fans, for the sponsors, for everyone involved, I think it's going to be quite a real feel-good story." If McCarville chooses to decline the invitation, the NOCA will use last season's results to determine the next invitation, Ray said. In that case, provincial finalist Team Krysta Burns would get an invite. Emmett Smith represented Northern Ontario at the first Brier in 1927 at Toronto. The association even held provincial playdowns when the Brier was not contested from 1943-45 due to the Second World War. Northern Ontario was represented at the Scotties for the first time in 2015. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press