Stephen Curry gets the finger roll lay up to fall with 0.2 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Warriors over the Thunder, 141-139. Curry recorded 30 points (5-10 3PM), 8 rebounds and 7 assists for the Warriors, while Dario Saric added 20 points (4-7 3PM) in the victory. Luguentz Dort tallied 29 points (6-6 3PM) and 5 rebounds for the Thunder in the