Walker Kessler goes up to get it and finishes the oop
Nate Tice & Charles McDonald react to Week 13's best Sunday games including an ugly Falcons loss to the Chargers, the Eagles continuing to look strong against a tough Ravens team and more Jets sadness, what else?
The Eagles have won eight straight games and are as hot as any team in the NFL as the calendar flips to December.
The Magic are red-hot going into Tuesday's NBA Cup clash with the Knicks to win East Group A.
Mike Tomlin, the league’s longest-tenured active head coach, has never had a losing season with the Steelers.
Miami is 10-2 and won't be playing in the ACC title game after losing to Syracuse.
Brown had been WVU's coach for six seasons.
What an insane way to finish the 2024 regular season! On this week's overreaction episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the madness across college football during rivalry weekend. They dig deep into Ryan Day's inability to beat Michigan and discuss if it makes sense for him to move on from Ohio State.
Keeler is the winningest coach in FCS history.
Indianapolis keeps its playoff hopes alive with a tough comeback win over New England.
Five winners of the nine conference title games will receive automatic bids to the College Football Playoff.
Sellers ran for both of the Gamecocks' touchdowns and led the team to a sixth straight win.
A 5-3 finish last season merely delayed an inevitable outcome for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
The Cowboys went winless in conference play for the first time since 1994.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by Foolish Bailey to take a look back at some of the most unforgettable moments that happened in baseball before, during, and after the 2024 MLB season.
The Dolphins once again struggled in cold weather.
Shohei Ohtani is coming off an MVP season with the Dodgers, who he helped lead to a World Series win earlier this year.
The final week of the regular season is upon us.
Dominate with your Week 13 fantasy football lineups with these exploitable matchups from analyst Sal Vetri.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.