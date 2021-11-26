Video shows earthquake hit Bangladesh madrasa

The 15 children and their instructor can be seen standing over prayer mats, then running over to the corner of the room as the earthquake hit. Several objects can be seen shaking in the room.

The shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday (November 26), but there have been no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was felt in Chittagong, Bangladesh, where the madrasa is located, and as far away as east Indian city of Kolkata, some 280 miles (450.62 km) from Aizawl, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Center's (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter.