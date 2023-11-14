Unexpected destination for Nikita Zadorov following trade request
The NHL rumour mill is linking the Calgary Flames defenceman to the Maple Leafs but Zadorov, who will become a UFA next July, could end up in Tampa Bay.
The NHL rumour mill is linking the Calgary Flames defenceman to the Maple Leafs but Zadorov, who will become a UFA next July, could end up in Tampa Bay.
Connor Bedard's NHL career didn't begin with a tidal waves of goals, but his elite skill set is beginning to translate into incredible production.
The Edmonton Oilers have a new coach, and while it's possible Kris Knoblauch is the right man for the job, it seems likely the team acted out of desperation.
Matt Petgrave, the ice hockey player whose skate fatally slashed the throat of Nottingham Panthers’ Adam Johnson, has been given a standing ovation by Sheffield Steelers fans during their first home game since the tragedy.
TORONTO — Henrik Lundqvist played a starring role at Madison Square Garden for 15 seasons. The New York Rangers legend fed off the energy inside the world's most famous arena — and a city where many athletes have wilted under the same spotlight's intense glow. "The passion I had, and still have, for the game of hockey really helped me stay focused," Lundqvist said recently of Broadway's pressure-packed, distraction-filled environment. "When you have that passion and determination … it helps you
Jean Larocque was so excited that he slept with the precious lotto ticket, safekeeping it in the pocket of his pyjamas.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden honored the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in a ceremony at the White House on Monday, marking the return of an NHL tradition. The Golden Knights are the first team to visit Biden at the White House since the Tampa Bay Lightning in April 2022, when they celebrated their back-to-back titles won during the pandemic in 2020 and '21. The 2022 champion Colorado Avalanche were unable to make a visit work last season because of scheduling conflicts. The
Rory McIlroy’s next interaction with Patrick Cantlay promises to be interesting after the world No 2 branded the American “a d---” in the ongoing fallout from the Ryder Cup.
How will the Blue Jays' offseason unfold? We'll keep you up to date all winter with the latest signings, trades and rumours.
With Week 10 of the NFL season mostly done, here's five players to consider adding ahead of Week 11.
Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith hopes his team returns home from the NHL’s Global Series with a lot more than an appreciation for Swedish culture The Senators are one of four NHL teams, along with Detroit, Minnesota and Toronto, who will play a pair of games in Stockholm this week. "We want to go there and win, but we want to come back a different team," Smith said. This season the Senators (6-7-0) have struggled as much off the ice as on it. Unsigned forward Shane Pinto was suspended 41 g
Strahan's appearance on 'Fox NFL Sunday' after PEOPLE confirmed the last week that the former professional football player is "dealing with some personal family matters"
Ryley Nadon, left, and his brother Drew have played hockey for the Port aux Basques Mariners since 2017. The team was left out of the new Central-West Senior Hockey League and currently isn't playing. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)The senior hockey season in western Newfoundland began two weeks ago, but one community has been left a healthy scratch.The Port aux Basques Mariners, a member of the West Coast Senior Hockey League since 2017, were the only team not to make the move to the Central-West Senior Hoc
When considering the perfect example of a mixed martial artist both in and out of the UFC octagon, look no further than Georges St-Pierre.
Georgia continues to gain ground with impressive efforts but Michigan remains in the lead of the NCAA Re-Rank 1-133 after college football's Week 11.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Grizzlies beating the new-look Clippers.
TORONTO — Longtime baseball coach DeMarlo Hale will return to the Toronto Blue Jays next season as an associate manager under skipper John Schneider, the team said Monday. Hale served as a bench coach for the Cleveland Guardians over the last three seasons. "When the opportunity came up to return to Toronto in this role, it felt like a good fit," Hale said in a release. "I’m excited to come back to this team and fanbase. My familiarity with the field staff and other departments will help make a
Finnish golfer Sami Valimaki started the 2023 season with a world ranking near No. 400 and just one top-10 finish in his previous two years on the European tour. Ryo Hisatsune was a 20-year-old from Japan who was outside the world’s top 200 and had just squeezed through qualifying school to earn European tour status for the first time. A life-changing few days await a number of globally unrecognized players in Dubai this week as they head into the World Tour Championship with far more than simply winning the tournament on their minds.
Jay Woodcroft is out as coach of the Edmonton Oilers after the supposed Stanley Cup contenders lost 10 of their first 13 games this season. Woodcroft was fired Sunday at the end of the team's road trip, which wrapped up with a 4-1 win at Seattle on Saturday night. That victory was not enough to save Woodcroft's job in the aftermath of a four-game losing streak, including an embarrassing 3-2 loss at the NHL-worst San Jose Sharks earlier in the week. Kris Knoblauch, Connor McDavid's junior hockey
EDMONTON — A day after the Edmonton Oilers made a coaching change, the players are still trying to process the shock. “I didn’t see it coming,” said team captain Connor McDavid. The reigning Hart Trophy winner told reporters he received the news via text message that head coach Jay Woodcroft and assistant coach Dave Manson had been fired Sunday morning, a scheduled off day for the players. “I loved playing for Woody, I loved playing for Mans — two guys I think are unbelievable coaches," he said.
MONTREAL — The Vancouver Canucks wasted little time getting back to dominant form a day after a tough loss in Toronto. After Vancouver fell 5-2 to the Maple Leafs to end a five-game winning streak, Conor Garland had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 Canucks win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night. According to goaltender Casey DeSmith, who stopped 30 shots in the win, bouncing back in a big way is just what good teams do. "Good teams come out after a loss and play well, and I thought we did