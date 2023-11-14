Unexpected destination for Nikita Zadorov following trade request

The Canadian Press

Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith hopes his team returns home from the NHL’s Global Series with a lot more than an appreciation for Swedish culture The Senators are one of four NHL teams, along with Detroit, Minnesota and Toronto, who will play a pair of games in Stockholm this week. "We want to go there and win, but we want to come back a different team," Smith said. This season the Senators (6-7-0) have struggled as much off the ice as on it. Unsigned forward Shane Pinto was suspended 41 g