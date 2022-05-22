Ukrainians rebuild their devastated businesses

STORY: Grocery shop owner Zinaida Kostenko is one of them. With the help of her family, she is cleaning up her little shop.

“We will open once the light comes back. The guys are working and they think it will come back by the end of the month. If there's light, we can work,” the 67-year-old told Reuters.

Kostenko was lucky, her grocery shop remained largely intact. Some of the ceiling panels came down and the roof needs fixing. She is more concerned about her customers. Many have not come back, the streets of Moshchun are quiet, she said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday (May 20) proposed a formal deal with the country's allies to secure Russian compensation for the damage its forces have caused during the war.