UFC 303 Preview: Pereira vs. Procházka should bring plenty of intensity

Video Transcript

Ben folks here with Yahoo Sports, we got UFC 303 going down in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Now, obviously not gonna be the kind of mega wattage event.

The UFC was hoping for after Conor mcgregor had to pull out of the headliner with a broken toe, but UFC scrambled around a little bit and they got a replacement in a light heavyweight title rematch between champ Alex Brera and former champ Yuri Prohaska.

Now there's two things that kind get me excited about this fight.

One is I want to see what kind of adjustments Prohaska made since the first fight.

You know, it wasn't that long ago that they met less than a year ago.

He got himself into a firefight with Alex Pereira and didn't go his way.

I'm curious if he will go out there and try to do the same thing but better or if he will instead try to exploit some of the other areas of Pereira's game.

Now, the other thing that makes me excited about this fight is, I don't know if you can find two more intense dudes than Pereira and Prohaska.

Both of these guys.

I mean, Pereira just seems like a scary individual without ever even trying to be.

And Prohaska, that is a super intense guy out there living the code of the samurai.

You look in that guy's eyes, you can tell he believes he absolutely believes.

And sometimes in this sport that's enough.