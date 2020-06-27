U.S. COVID-19 cases soar past 2.5 million





Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States topped 2.5 million.

That's according to a Reuters tally… which included Arizona, Nevada and Florida's daily high of COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Florida reported over 9,500 new infections in the last 24 hours - a record high for a second day.

Arizona recorded over 3,500 new cases and Nevada over 1000.

The alarming surge in cases has been most pronounced in states that reopened earlier and more aggressively than others.… like Texas, which saw a record number of hospitalizations in the last two weeks.

Reversing course - Governor Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars across the state to close and issued more restrictions on restaurants.

A small city on the outskirts of Houston enacted a daily curfew starting at 10 PM on Saturday night due to surging cases there.

With increasing numbers of young adults contracting the disease, Florida authorities on Friday announced that bars in the state must immediately stop serving alcohol on the premises.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday strongly warned young adults to adhere to guidelines put in place:

"The overwhelming majority now of people are getting infected are young people, likely the people that you see in the clips and in the paper or out in crowds... So if you get infected, you will infect someone else, who clearly will infect someone else. We know that happens."

Almost 125,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the highest known death toll in the world.