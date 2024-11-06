Tyrone Tracy Jr. ready to feast on Panthers' leaky defense

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don explains why fantasy managers should roll with the Giants RB in Week 10 vs. the Panthers.

Video Transcript

Tyrone.

Tracy Junior has been New York's clear lead back over Devin single Terry for three straight games and he should be healthier another week removed from suffering a concussion.

Tracy has averaged 5.2 yards per carry as a starter and he gets a Carolina defense allowing by far the most fantasy points to running backs this season.

The Panthers have also yielded the most rushing yards and touchdowns to RBS this year.

The Giants have run more recently and are near touchdown favorites in Germany on Sunday.

Tracy gets 100 and 20 yards from scrimmage and scores a touchdown this week.