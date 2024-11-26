Trey Lyles throws it down!

Scott Pianowski revives his latest On Target column, examining the lack of receiving TDs for Trey McBride, what's up with the new Bears offense and more.
Ja Morant missed eight games after a hard fall resulted in a hip injury.
The F1 grid will contain 11 teams in two years.
There are 77 teams that already have six or more wins. There are 82 bowl spots available.
Let this be the standard that ends all talk about Kyle Shanahan being able to make it work with any QB in his scheme. It’s a fallacy that has been proven before, but also conveniently forgotten.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his game-by-game recap notes for Week 12.
Williams is the latest of several injuries the Hornets have dealt with on their frontline this season.
The Hoosiers fell five spots after the 38-15 loss.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
Arizona State ended up winning after an enormous delay in which the goal posts had to be set back up.
The Rebels' ineffectiveness in the red zone and inability to convert on fourth downs were their undoing.
Calling timeout to ice the kicker backfired spectacularly on Rutgers coach Greg Schiano.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football team comes together to deliver their conviction picks for Week 12.
Let's take a deeper dive to see if teams are salvaging some value from their underwhelming offseason signings.
If the Cowboys aren't yet ready to give Trey Lance a look, will they ever be?
Baylor gets a buzzer-beater in the Bahamas.
Browns fans finally had something to be happy about on Thursday amid an otherwise miserable season.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 12!
Underwood is a Michigan native and the No. 2 player in the high school class of 2025.