Trail Blazers vs Lakers Game Highlights

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 114-106. Los Angeles Lakers Top Performers LeBron James – 38 points, 8 assists, 7 3PM (season-high) LeBron joins MJ as the only players to score 35+ points in a game at the age of 40 or older MJ (3x, 35 pts 2/27, 39 3/9 and 43 2/21/2003) LeBron's 7 3pm are the most by a player 40 or older, passing Dirk Nowitzki 5 (4/9/2019) With 38 PTS tonight, LeBron James tied Michael Jordan (562) for the most 30+ point games in NBA History. Max Christie – 28 points (career-high), 2 steals, 5 3PM (career-high) Portland Trail Blazers Top Performers Anfernee Simons – 23 points, 5 assists, 2 steals, 4 3PM Deni Avdija – 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists The Los Angeles Lakers move to 19-14, while the Portland Trail Blazers fall to 11-22.