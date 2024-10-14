Trail Blacers vs Kings Game Highlights
The Trail Blazers defeated the Kings, 105-85. Scoot Henderson led the way for the Trail Blazers with 17 points and 7 assists, while Donovan Clingan added 10 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Scott Pianowski takes a closer look at Sean Tucker's shocking game, which nearly no fantasy managers benefited from, and more from Week 6.
The Lions blasted the Cowboys for all four quarters on Sunday.
Aidan Hutchinson has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
With the middle of the fantasy football season approaching, it makes sense to get ahead of the pack with some early pickups.
Asked about his zero-catch performance in Week 6, Tennessee Titans receiver Calvin Ridley spoke out about his usage in the offense.
A tough divisional matchup doesn't go the Saints' way as former five-star Rattler begins his NFL career.
This year's crop of rookie quarterbacks looks like a grand slam.
Baltimore's one-two punch of Jackson and Derrick Henry thrived again and led Baltimore to its fourth straight win.
Joey Logano is now advancing to the semifinals after Bowman's disqualification.
The Week 7 slate certainly lived up to the hype. On this week's overreaction show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde break down Oregon's strong home win over Ohio State and discuss how Dan Lanning has progressed Oregon to a position of national prominence.
The Romeo Doubs comeback game is complete.
The Bucs weren't flagged for a penalty and scored a touchdown after Olave fumbled on the play.
All four road teams collected wins in the Week 6 Sunday late window
The Jaguars have some questions to answer with another London game still to go.
Each season, there is at least one of these, a day that makes the college football world’s collective heart beat uncontrollably from brunch to dinner.
Avery Johnson found Jayce Brown for a 50-yard TD with 2:14 to go.
Running back David Montgomery is the latest offensive player that the Detroit Lions have signed to a contract extension.
Texas scored 34 unanswered points.
No. 4 Penn State survived a 33-30 overtime win over USC on a 36-yard field goal by Ryan Barker.
NASCAR waited to throw a caution on the next-to-last lap of the race until Kligerman was feet from the finish line